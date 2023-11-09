Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.18

Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.18 per share on the 1st of December. This means the annual payment will be 4.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Algoma Central's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Algoma Central was paying a whopping 130% as a dividend, but this only made up 27% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Earnings per share could rise by 19.1% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 75%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.28 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Algoma Central might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Algoma Central has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Algoma Central definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Algoma Central's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Algoma Central that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

