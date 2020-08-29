Algeria's lessons from The Plague in the age of coronavirus

The Plague has been flying off bookshop shelves worldwide

The Mediterranean city of Oran was the setting for a famous fictional outbreak of bubonic plague in Algeria under French colonial rule. The BBC's Lucy Ash finds parallels between Albert Camus' novel The Plague and how the country is coping with the coronavirus pandemic amid political upheaval.

Although it was published 73 years ago, today The Plague almost feels like a news bulletin. It has been flying off bookshop shelves around the world as readers struggle to make sense of the global spread of Covid-19.

Sitting in his office in the Mohamed-Boudiaf Hospital, where many of Oran's coronavirus cases are treated, Professor Salah Lellou says he is exhausted.

An expert on tuberculosis in Algeria's second city, he's been working flat out for months, rarely leaving the hospital before midnight.

"The sick arrived in a very serious condition. Everyone was panicking - patients and the staff. We had a terrible time of it.

"We're not sure if we've arrived at the peak, or if there's a second wave because right now we have another spike in cases."

Haunted by the novel

The third worst affected country in Africa after Egypt and South Africa, Algeria has officially reported 43,016 cases of coronavirus, including 1,475 deaths.

It imposed a strict lockdown after the first infection was recorded at the end of February and in much of the country night-time curfews remain in force.

With his salt and pepper moustache and receding hair, Prof Lellou is older than Camus' hero, Dr Bernard Rieux, but he seems equally devoted to his patients.

Unlike many in Oran today, he is familiar with the novel set in his hometown and almost seems haunted by it.

"We weren't able to avoid thinking about the plague Albert Camus described during this pandemic… Most patients were very scared, there were a lot of rumours going around. Everyone was caught off-guard."

In Bouira, east of the capital, Algiers, a hospital director was cornered by angry relatives of a patient who had just died of Covid. He jumped out of the second-floor window of his office to escape, suffering multiple fractures.

"There was a parallel between coronavirus and Camus' plague. People started to blame the authorities," says Prof Lellou.

In Camus' novel, the Cathedral of Sacré-Cœur in downtown Oran - now a public library - was the setting for a fiery sermon delivered by the Catholic priest, Father Paneloux, who tells the congregation they have "deserved" the calamity which has befallen them.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Algeria's mosques have been closed and religious leaders like Sheikh Abdelkader Hamouya have been delivering health messages and sermons online.

He has a reputation as a progressive but when he reflects on the meaning of the pandemic, there are echoes of Camus' 1940s Jesuit priest.

