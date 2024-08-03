Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins again amid gender controversy at Olympics

PARIS – Algeria’s Imane Khelif, engulfed in controversy over gender eligibility at the Paris Olympics, returned to the boxing ring Saturday.

In an electric atmosphere, she beat Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori on points by unanimous decision in a women's quarterfinal bout at the North Paris Arena.

Dozens of spectators with Algerian flags greeted Khelif with loud cheers as she headed to the ring for her fight. Her opponent drew mostly boos, with a smattering of cheers.

Throughout the fight, the Algerian fans, appearing to number in the hundreds, alternately cheered, sang and chanted "Imane." And they erupted in cheers when she was declared the winner.

➤ Get Olympics updates in your texts! Join USA TODAY Sports' WhatsApp Channel

Khelif, 25, now is guaranteed of winning at least a bronze medal by advancing to the semifinals in the welterweight division (146 pounds) scheduled for Sunday.

Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates her victory over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori in the women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the Paris Olympics.

In Olympic boxing, bronze medals are awarded to the losing semifinalists, with a single-elimination format used for the tournament.

The issue over gender eligibility sparked debate after Khelif beat Italy’s Angela Carini Thursday in her opening bout. The Italian abandoned the fight 46 seconds into it after getting punched in the face.

Outrage flared on social media, with Khelif having been disqualified from the 2023 world championships after tournament officials from the International Boxing Association said she failed a gender eligibility test.

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting also was disqualified at the world championships and is competing here.

The IOC has said the two fighters met criteria to compete at the Paris Games and pointed out Khelif and Lin both competed at the Tokyo Games.

The IOC also has accused the International Boxing Association of making an arbitrary decision in disqualifying the boxers from the 2023 world championships after both had won medals. IOC President Thomas Bach said there's never been any doubt the boxers are cisgender women.

Long plagued by scandal and controversy, the IBA no longer is recognized by the IOC as boxing’s international federation. But the organization has has retained control of the world championships.

Lin, 28, won her opening bout Friday and will fight again Sunday in the quarterfinals of the featherweight division (125 pounds).

Neither boxer has spoken to the media at the Olympics.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Imane Khelif wins again as gender issue simmers in Olympics boxing