Algeria vs Nigeria: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results - friendly today

An international friendly pits Algeria against Nigeria today as two teams who missed out on the World Cup face off.

The Super Eagles fell to defeat against Ghana in their Qatar play-off earlier this year as Cameroon downed Algeria, leaving this friendly as a chance to prepare for a crack at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Already in this international break, Jose Peseiro’s Nigeria side have taken on an Algeria B team made up of home-based players from the North African nation.

That clash behind closed doors finished 2-2 as goals from Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers rescued a draw for the visitors.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Algeria vs Nigeria is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Oran Olympic Stadium in Algeria will host the match.

Where to watch Algeria vs Nigeria

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Algeria vs Nigeria team news

William Troost-Ekong and Wilfried Ndidi have left the Nigeria camp due to injury.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi and in-form Lorient star Terem Moffi are the chief contenders to partner Victor Osimhen in attack with Peseiro likely to go with a 4-4-2 formation.

Algeria vs Nigeria prediction

With little to play for other than pride, expect the goals to flow and possibly a first draw in almost three decades between these two teams.

A 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Algeria have won their last three meetings with the Super Eagles.

Algeria wins: 9

Draws: 3

Nigera wins: 9