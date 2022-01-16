Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE!

After a frustrating draw with Sierra Leone in their opening game, Algeria will be looking to spark their Africa Cup of Nations campaign into life against Equatorial Guinea.

Reigning AFCON champions Algeria are among the favourites to defend their crowd in Cameroon, but Riyad Mahrez and his team were held to a 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone first up.

That result did see Algeria extend their unbeaten streak to 35 games, which is within two games of the world record held by Italy.

They will be in search of three points this time around but they could be in for another tricky assignment at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Equatorial Guinea were beaten 1-0 by Ivory Coast in their opening game but they showed enough to suggest Algeria could be in for another tricky assignment.

With kick-off at 7pm BST, follow all the action with Malik Ouzia...

Algeria team news

17:07 , Malik Ouzia

Djamel Belmadi could make several changes to his side after their disappointing display against Sierra Leone.

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer could return after missing the opener through suspension, while West Ham’s Said Benrahma is another option, though he missed an excellent chance after coming off the bench.

How to watch

16:56 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Mix.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Good evening!

16:50 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations clash between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 7pm kick-off...