This $87 eye balm claims to fix your under eye concerns in 10 days — does it actually work?
Since the pandemic began, there has been a running joke about only having to put makeup on the upper half of the face since no one really sees the rest anymore. But jokes aside, the upper half of the face — specifically the eyes have now become the focal point of the face, making eye care more important than ever.
While skincare should probably still be applied to the entire face, the under eye area can definitely use some extra attention these days.
Algenist seems to have gotten the memo — because they recently launched an eye balm that claims to help with all your under eye concerns in just 10 days.
Algenist Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm with Multi-Peptide Complex
SHOP IT: Sephora, $87
What is it?
The Algenist Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm is what sounds to be a jar of magic. Formulated with advanced ingredient technologies, the eye balm reduces the appearance of dark under eye circles, dark rings, eyelid bags, puffiness, lines and wrinkles.
The multi-tasking eye treatment revitalizes and recharges 360 degrees around the eye leaving the area brightened, fortified, smoothed, hydrated and primed for any eye makeup — yes, it doubles as an eye makeup primer.
During a launch event, celebrity makeup artist, Jill Powell said that not only is she a huge fan of the balm, but that it is also a staple in her kit for clients.
What shoppers are saying
Algenist customers are raving about the balm on both the Sephora and Algenist sites, calling it a “game changer” and even the “holy grail.”
“I can’t say enough great things about this product! I’m a night shift nurse, so having a little boost under my eyes is essential,” said one reviewer, who gave it a five-star rating. “This product makes me look like I’ve been getting 8+ hours of sleep and drinking adequate water (when I barely get a chance to drink water and— what is sleep anyways? Don’t know her).”
Also leaving a five-star rating, another reviewer who seems to be a returning customer said, “I have tried both eye creams from Algenist and I must say Triple Algae eye renewal is amazing. I tried it for 10 days applying it twice a day and noticed that my skin is less puffy. The dark circles under my eyes have decreased. Eye cream is a must. My skin feels tighter and more hydrated. Highly recommend!”
Some even went as far as to say it it is the best eye product they have tried.
“I absolutely love this eye balm. I’ve been using this product for 4-6 weeks now, and it noticeably reduced the texture underneath my eye,” said this reviewer. “I needed less concealer (which went on smoother btw), and I found that it truly did act as an under eye primer. I’m in front of a camera a lot, and this product really helped brighten up my under eye area, and I looked more well rested. I highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to give it a try!”
