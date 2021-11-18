PRESS RELEASE

Algenex and Biokit renew licensing agreement for insect-based production of human in vitro diagnostics

Madrid and Barcelona (Spain) 18 November, 2021 – Algenex SL, a biotech company backed by Cleon Capital and Columbus Ventures delivering disruptive technologies for recombinant biologics production, and Biokit Research and Development S.L.U, part of the Werfen Group, have renewed a license agreement which provides Biokit with the non-exclusive use of Algenex’ platforms, IBES® (Improved Baculovirus Expression System) and CrisBio® for the production of human in vitro diagnostics.

Under the renewed license, which was originally signed in 2013, Biokit will have the right to continue the development of new products using IBES® and CrisBio®, for which Algenex will receive a fixed annual license fee plus royalties.

Biokit currently markets three commercial products that use antigens produced using Algenex’ technologies, including recombinant proteins for the detection of Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) and Parvovirus. Biokit is developing additional products, for which Algenex will receive royalties on net sales.

IBES® is an in vivo expression system in which insect larvae are used as living bioreactors, being an efficient system to produce functional recombinant proteins. Larvae of Trichoplusia ni are used to efficiently produce a broad range of complex recombinant proteins.

CrisBio® is Algenex’ proprietary and patent protected Baculovirus vector-mediated expression platform that harnesses the power of insects to act as natural single-use bioreactors by product protein in chrysalises. CrisBio® represents a new paradigm in biologics production, offering a quick, linearly scalable solution to meet the global demand for recombinant protein production without significant capex investment.

Claudia Jiménez, CEO of Algenex said “We are pleased to continue our longstanding and successful relationship with Biokit, a world renowned IVD company. The renewal of this license further demonstrates the utility of our insect-based platforms for the production of antigens for the IVD industry and our reliability as long standing partner for the healthcare industry.”

José Luis Zaroca, CEO of Biokit and COO of Werfen said “Algenex is an important partner, offering us an efficient and flexible platform for the production of recombinant proteins that enables us to produce high quality products for the detection of serious diseases. We are pleased to renew this agreement and look forward to continuing to work with Algenex to deliver innovation and enhance patient care around the world.”

About Algenex

Algenex a biotech company backed by Cleon Capital and Columbus Ventures developing disruptive baculovirus-based technologies for the production of recombinant biologics. Algenex´ first two platforms, TopBac® and CrisBio®, are based on baculovirus-based expression systems and have demonstrated their capacity to transform recombinant protein production through a process that provides almost unlimited and immediate linear scalability of manufacturing, production flexibility, simplicity and versatility while being extremely cost efficient. The Company’s technology is highly applicable across a wide range of commercial product classes in both human and animal health.

Algenex has successfully produced >200 molecules in collaboration with public and private partners, including VLPs, monomeric vaccines, single domain antibodies, hormones, enzymes, growth factors and diagnostic reagents. The first CrisBio produced vaccine, a dual vaccine against rabbit hemorrhagic fever, received Marketing Authorization in EMA and the UK in September 2021.

For more information, please visit http://www.algenex.com

About Biokit

Biokit, a Werfen Company, is a Centre of Excellence with more than 45 years dedicated to the research, development and manufacture of Assay and Material for in vitro diagnostics use. Biokit is one of the world’s leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) companies for the development and manufacture of customized products and solutions for the in vitro diagnostics industry.



