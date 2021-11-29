Alfonso Ribeiro on Whether He'll Read Will Smith's Memoir: 'I Know the People'

Alfonso Ribeiro doesn't need a book to know one of his oldest friends.

During a Saturday interview with Extra, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 50, said he's not sure if he'll read his longtime pal and onscreen cousin Will Smith's self-titled memoir Will.

"For many, many, many years, people speculated about them as a family. They are laying it out there in a way that is their truth," Ribeiro said. "I don't know if I'll read the book because I know the people."

Will, 53, released the book earlier this month, sharing deep personal stories from his life, including when son Jaden Smith asked about being emancipated or when Will thought about killing his own abusive father.

Ribeiro played Will's preppy, straight-laced cousin Carlton Banks in the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran for six seasons on NBC from 1990 to 1996. He reunited with Will and the rest of the cast last year for an HBO Max reunion special.

The America's Funniest Home Video host revealed during the special that he created the iconic "Carlton dance" that his character has become known for over the years. "The first time, all it said in the script was 'Carlton dances' and I needed to figure out how this character would dance," Ribeiro said. "What would be the actual move that hit it perfect?"

Will admitted that he "never ever could do the Carlton dance — I never was able to get it," until one of the show's final scenes, in which the two danced together.

"That final moment, doing it together — that was like Will finally making the full acceptance of Carlton," Will recalled. "We are in sync and as one."

Will serves as executive producer on Peacock's upcoming dramatic reboot entitled Bel-Air, which dropped the first teaser of newcomer Jabari Banks in the lead role last week.