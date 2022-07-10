Alfie Hewett loses thriller as Shingo Kunieda wins elusive Wimbledon title

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Sessions, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alfie Hewett
    British wheelchair tennis player
  • Shingo Kunieda
    Shingo Kunieda
    Japanese wheelchair tennis player

Alfie Hewett’s pursuit of a maiden Wimbledon wheelchair singles title ended in heartbreak after Shingo Kunieda fought back to edge an epic final in three sets.

The 24-year-old was within touching distance of victory on four occasions but failed to serve out and eventually suffered a 4-6 7-5 7-6 (5) defeat to the Japanese ace who completed the last leg of the Golden Slam.

After three hours and 20 minutes in scorching heat, with temperatures hitting 28 degrees, Hewett lost to suffer double disappointment this weekend after he finished runner-up with Gordon Reid in the wheelchair doubles on Saturday.

Hewett had never made the singles final at the All England Club in his five previous SW19 appearances and did it the hard way by producing an epic comeback to beat Gustavo Fernandez in the last four despite at one stage trailing by a set and 5-1 on Court One.

A strong start by the Briton saw him earn an early break on this occasion but several breaks would be exchanged in an opening set that would last an hour.

It eventually went the way of Hewett, who rallied back from 15-40 down to win four points in a row and move 6-4 ahead.

Court Three responded enthusiastically to the prospect of a second home winner of the 2022 Championships after Neal Skupski had triumphed alongside American Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles on Thursday.

While the grass on the show court showed signs of weariness, the quality of the contest was of the highest order.

Kunieda, who was attempting to complete his set of all the grand slams and Paralympic gold, had to dig deep in the second, breaking back at 5-4 down before he eventually clinched it.

Hewett responded to his disappointment in trademark fashion and reeled off two breaks at the start of the decider to gain the initiative again.

Plenty of spectators had left Court Three now ahead of the Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios final but with top seed Kunieda threatening another comeback, those still in attendance tried to get behind the Briton to help him over the line.

Shingo Kunieda completed the golden slam
Shingo Kunieda completed the golden slam (Adam Davy/PA)

A dream first Wimbledon singles victory was within touching distance when Hewett produced the eighth break of the third set but Kunieda hit back again to force a tie-break.

The experience of the 38-year-old proved key with Kunieda able to rally back from 3-5 down in the tie-break to win seven consecutive points and secure a 28th grand-slam title.

Both players were given a standing ovation by the crowd before they exchanged a long embrace at the net.

“I am obviously gutted and that will sting for a while but it has been an incredible week to get wheelchair tennis on Court One and with plenty of people there,” Hewett said.

“I want to say congrats to Shingo and his team, I know of the thousands of grand slams you have won, this was one you hadn’t got.

“You didn’t give me a break and we both wanted the win but you are one of the greatest wheelchair players of all time and deserve it.”

Kunieda was equally gracious and also revealed the advice of Roger Federer helped him break his duck on grass.

He said: “My dream came true. Thank you Alfie too, you have more years than me and you will win here in the future.

“A special thanks to Roger Federer, he gave me very good advice on grass last year so he is one of the reasons I got this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.