Alfa Romeo F1 junior Calderon to be first female Super Formula racer

Calderon will be first female racer in Super Formula

Formula 2 racer Tatiana Calderon has secured a surprise switch to Super Formula, and will become the first female driver to compete in the Japanese series.

She will drive for the Honda-powered Drago Corse squad, which is returning to the grid this season after a brief stint in the championship between 2014-16.

Red Bull Formula 1 junior Juri Vips' drive in the series has also been confirmed.

Calderon, who has had a role in Alfa Romeo's junior set-up since 2017, has primarily competed in Europe during her career, and finished 22nd in here maiden F2 campaign in 2019 with Arden after failing to score a point.

"With ThreeBond Drago Corse participating in the Super Formula series from this year, we conducted an extensive search for a driver and decided on Colombian female driver Tatiana Calderon," said team owner Ryo Michigami.

"With this, we have fulfilled another of my wishes for ThreeBond Drago Corse: to always strive after new things and create history.

"I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to ThreeBond Co, Ltd, who gave us this chance, and to all who put their efforts into this team."

Calderon is among a roster of rookies who will race for Honda this season, after the manufacturer revealed its full Super Formula line-up at the Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday.

The most notable of those is Red Bull protege Vips, who will undertake a first full campaign in the series after making his series debut at the Suzuka title decider last year.

The Estonian will partner 30-year-old Tomoki Nojiri at Mugen, as he did on his debut.

Pietro Fittipaldi's return to the series Super Formula was confirmed in December, the Brazilian signing up a deal with the B-Max with Motopark team.

Fittipaldi was due to contest the full 2018 season with Team LeMans, but ended up only taking part in the season opener following his crash in the World Endurance Championship race at Spa in which he broke his legs.

He will be joined at B-Max by Japanese Formula 3 graduate Charles Milesi, who replaces DTM-bound Lucas Auer in the team.

Toshiki Oyu will also step up from Japanese F3 after signing a deal to partner Tadasuke Makino at Nakajima Racing.

Oyu takes the place vacated by last year's standout rookie Alex Palou, who has moved to IndyCar this year with Dale Coyne Racing.

There are no changes in the line-up of the Dandelion squad that won last year's teams' title. It will continue to field Naoki Yamamoto and Nirei Fukuzumi.

Friday's announcement made no mention of F2 race winner Nobuharu Matsushita, who was widely expected to make a switch to Super Formula after failing to secure the necessary points to obtain a superlicence.

However, a seat remains vacant at the one-car Real Racing team.

