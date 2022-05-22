Alexis Ohanian and Olympia Go Mini-Golfing: 'Great Daddy-Daughter Date'

Mary Ellen Cagnassola
·2 min read
Serena Williams
  • Serena Williams
    Serena Williams
    American tennis player
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Alexis Ohanian

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Alexis Ohanian scored big with his mini-golf date, daughter Olympia, on Sunday.

The Internet entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder shared photos of he and his 4-year-old daughter's mini-golf adventure to Instagram, showing off a fun time despite Olympia seeming more interested in serving looks on the putting green.

"I made the mistake of thinking my 4-year-old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date 🙌," Ohanian, 39, joked in the post.

In a slideshow, Olympia, sporting dress-shoes and a minidress, strikes poses for her dad on their day out.

RELATED: Serena Williams, Husband Alexis Ohanian Step Out with Daughter Olympia, 4, at Gucci Show in Milan

Ohanian, who shares Olympia with tennis champion and wife Serena Williams, isn't shy about sharing his love for his daughter on social media. Last month, he posted a video of his pancake art skills, cooking up a Little Mermaid-themed breakfast for Olympia, per her request.

He also created a baby doll named Qai Qai for Olympia with Williams, bringing together his programming skills with her fashion design know-how.

"I wasn't shopping for kids' toys 30 years ago, 40 years ago when I was a kid, but I do think the landscape has gotten much better when it comes to not just more diversity, but more diversity of ideas and opportunities, especially for girls," Ohanian previously told PEOPLE. "I think every parent really wants their child — son or daughter — to feel like they have infinite opportunity; to have the ability to explore and find what really motivates them and interests them and to keep that curiosity as long as possible."

He told PEOPLE that he hopes the doll and her companion digital coloring book — which allows Qai Qai and her friends to choose from careers as a fashion designer, film editor, game developer, structural engineer, and small business owner — will inspire little girls to set and achieve their dreams.

"I know one thing, four years ago, that was really important to us was to make sure that Olympia had a Black baby doll and have that be a very important first doll for her if for no other reason than to just expose her to something that can hopefully break a cycle that we know exists. The Baby Doll Test has been used as an example for displaying the problems of societal discrimination and how hard-coded that gets into culture," Ohanian added.

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a