Alexis Lafrenière called out by Team Canada's head coach

Alexis Lafrenière has not had the start he hoped for at the World Junior Hockey Championship. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

For almost every member of the Canadian World Junior squad, the first two games of this year’s tourney could not have gone much better. The team is undefeated, almost everybody has a point, and they currently boast a goal differential of +15. (PLUS 15!)

But, there is one member who remains pointless and has not had the beginning that some may have expected.

Alexis Lafreniere, the team’s youngest member, hasn’t put together a memorable start and Team Canada’s head coach Tim Hunter didn’t hold much back when talking about his play thus far.

“We showed him some video from the Denmark game. He was out there skating around like it was a free skate, lots of circles in his game,” he said to TSN’s Frank Seravalli. “I told him, ‘At the start of the game, you’re going to show me whether you’ve understood this or not. If you don’t, we’re going to limit your ice time.’ “

Hunter’s words, while tough, are true. Despite the fact he’s seen some time on the team’s second line, the first overall pick of the 2017 QMJHL draft hasn’t been very productive with his opportunities so far.

That, however, may have to do with the nature of the tournament.

The 17-year old is just the ninth youngest player to make the Canadian World Junior roster and is playing in a competition historically dominated by 18 and 19-year olds. Although the highly touted 2020 NHL draft eligible prospect has performed admirably for the Rimouski Oceanic this season, going up against the very best players under the age of 20 from around the world has proven to be a much more difficult task.

He’ll look to make his mark when his squad faces off against the Czech Republic at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday.

