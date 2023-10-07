Alexis Bellino Gets Tattoo Honoring Late Mother: 'With Me Forever'

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum showed off her new ink on Instagram Saturday

Alexis Bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino gets tattoo in honor of her late mother

Alexis Bellino's latest tattoo has made it so her late mother is "always near" her heart.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, shared to Instagram a few images of her new ink that serves as a touching tribute to her mother, Penelope.

"Now mom is always with me and always near my heart. #forever ♥️," Bellino captioned an Instagram carousel, which featured a video of her getting the tattoo from artist Dillon Giarraffa at Dying Breed Studios in California.

Included in the carousel are images of Bellino with the tattoo artist, and others specifically showing off her new ink, which sits on her ribcage underneath the side of her breast and reads "Dying is a different way to live."

Speaking with TMZ, Bellino revealed that the idea stemmed from a message written in her mother's personal journal, which her family discovered days before her death.

"Why is death feared," Penelope wrote before she died in August of a rare brain disease, the outlet notes.

"Is it any different than going to bed at night and then waking up in the morning? Close your eyes one minute and open them the next to a different reality. We so trust waking up. We trust waking to the same reality. But everything changes ... could dying be a different way to live? Dying is a different way to live."

Bellino ended up getting the tattoo of the closing line on Wednesday, and she told the outlet that Giarraffa executed her mom's handwriting well. As Bellino explained, she felt her mom's energy during the process, which lasted about two-and-a-half hours.

In August, the RHOC alum paid tribute to her mom with a heartfelt Instagram message, writing that she was "finally free."

"You can walk again, cook, dance, hold a glass, talk, hug, laugh…you are out of that horrible body that kept you prisoner for the past three years," Bellino penned. "You put up the strongest fight I’ve ever seen. My promise to you is that I will make sure the UCLA brain donor program finds out what robbed you of your beautiful life at such a young age, and we will help others so that your torture was not in vain. "

Bellino also wrote that Penelope had an "infectious" energy about her, and that she was "still in disbelief" about the loss.

"I don’t know how I will ever be myself again, and I hope the tears stop. But the last nine days of watching you struggle was almost just as excruciating. You are forever my favorite person and my best friend," she wrote alongside selfies with her mom and other sweet family moments from over the decades. "In your words, 'death is simply another form of living.'"

"I’ll see you again, and you better show me signs from the other side. I love you to the moon and back, momma. 💔🦋🦋"

