ALEXION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ALXN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 12, 2020, Alexion announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca for approximately $39 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Alexion stockholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 ADS (American depositary shares) for each share of Alexion common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Alexion’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Alexion’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Alexion and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • Giannis playing in Milwaukee over LA or Miami is a championship for the NBA

    Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however. 

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson upgraded to stable condition, breathing on his own

    Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • MLB owners say there isn't 'a snowball's chance in hell' of season starting on time

    Two MLB owners don't think last season's COVID-19 safety protocols are enough, and want the season pushed back until every player can be vaccinated.

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • Roger Goodell still unsure about in-person attendance at Super Bowl LV

    Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.

  • As NFL waits its turn for COVID vaccine, chances of players getting it before Super Sunday are 'pretty low'

    The NFLPA's medical director said the vaccine likely won't be distributed to players before the end of the season during a media call Tuesday, the same day the NFL made the decision to play a postseason without a bubble.

  • Will the Rockets trade James Harden this season?

    LaJethro Jenkins and Seerat Sohi discuss Houston's dilemma with its superstar guard, who finally showed up to training camp after demanding a trade from the team.

  • Jazz eager to move on from playoff collapse

    SALT LAKE CITY — Coming close isn’t good enough for the Utah Jazz.The Jazz were a play or two away from advancing out of the first round of the NBA playoffs earlier this year. But turnovers and missed shots at critical times cost them against Denver and ultimately led to Utah collapsing after taking a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets.Now the Jazz are determined to write a different story in the upcoming season.“We’re not forgetting we blew a 3-1 lead,” guard Donovan Mitchell said. “We lost in the first round. There’s no time for that. There’s no time for slow starts. We can’t be complacent when we’re up.”Utah did not make a splash with several big-name free agent signings or trades like a year ago, choosing to leave the roster from last season mostly intact. The Jazz worked to lock down core players like Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson with new contracts and also brought back longtime Jazz big man Derrick Favours after he spent a season with New Orleans.Mitchell’s continued growth as an NBA All-Star may serve as a barometer for how far this team can go. He took his ability to create on offence to a higher level against the Nuggets in the post-season, averaging 36.3 points on 52.9% shooting through seven games. Mitchell scored 24 points per game on 44.9% shooting during the regular season.Another key is how well veterans like Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic progress as complementary pieces around Mitchell in the offence. All three players proved their value at different times last season.A sense of urgency permeates everything the Jazz want to do now that so many players return who are familiar with what coach Quin Snyder wants to do on offence and defence.“We want to be a great team,” centre Rudy Gobert said. “There’s steps we need to take. We are getting better individually and now collectively every single year. Obviously, last year, it didn’t really translate because we lost in the first round. But we really felt like we could have ended up in the Western Conference finals.”SECOND STINTUtah’s highest profile free-agent acquisition during a truncated off-season turned out to be a familiar face. Favours returned to the team where he spent 8 1/2 of his first nine seasons.During his first stint with the Jazz, Favours posted averages of 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Utah traded him to New Orleans in 2019 as a cost-cutting move so the Jazz could sign Bogdanovic. Favors appeared in 51 games for the Pelicans, averaging 9.0 points and 9.8 rebounds.He is happy to be back after a one-year absence.“I wanted to come back,” Favours said. “I wanted to play for Coach Quin. He’s like my favourite coach in the world right now. I love the organization. I love the city. It just felt right.”GETTING DEFENSIVEUtah carved out a reputation as an elite defensive team under Snyder. Gobert earned back-to-back NBA Defensive Player of the Year honours in 2018 and 2019. As a team, the Jazz have consistently ranked among the top of the league in defensive efficiency.Until last season.Defensive struggles became pronounced for Utah as the season progressed. The Jazz struggled to bottle up shooters on the perimeter and it eventually became their undoing in the playoffs. They finished with a 109.9 defensive rating, ranking 13th among 30 NBA teams. Utah ranked second overall in the same category in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.“What this group needs to do is continue to focus on the defence,” Snyder said. “Adjusting to one another defensively is real. You can adjust to one another on the offensive end. But at the same time, defensively, we’ve got to do the same thing."HEALING UPBogandovic’s late-season absence after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery over the summer loomed large for the Jazz. They missed his outside shooting and offensive versatility in the bubble and could never quite fill the gap.The forward is back in action and feeling healthy. It offers an encouraging sign for a Utah offence where Bogdanovic emerged as a reliable No. 2 scorer alongside Mitchell last season. Through 63 games, he had a career-high 20.2 points per game while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.“This is the first time in my life that I didn’t play for this long,” Bogdanovic said. “Even just like pick-up games or preseason games or whatever, so it was kind of strange for me, but I really wanted to play to get that good feeling back. I’m happy that I am back.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Coon, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks that takes the two-time reigning MVP off next summer's free-agent market. “I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” Antetokounmpo posted Tuesday on his social media platforms. The Bucks announced later in the day that Antetokounmpo had signed an extension without announcing the terms or length. The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million that includes an opt-out clause in 2025. “This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said in his post on social media. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.” Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement that “Giannis is a once in a generation player and we are beyond excited for him to remain with the Bucks." "This is a big moment for me and my family and I want to thank the Bucks organization for believing in us,” Antetokounmo said in a statement released by the team. “You took a chance on us eight years ago and now putting my signature on a contract like this is unreal – but it’s all because of hard work. This is my home and I’m going to continue working hard and do my best to make the Bucks, our fans and the city proud.” His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest star since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971, but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. The Bucks paid a hefty price to revamp their roster this off-season in an attempt to persuade Antetokounmpo to stay. They dealt away guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton and two more first-round selections as part of a package to acquire Jrue Holiday. They also overhauled their bench by adding Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Torrey Craig and Bryn Forbes. Antetokounmpo called those off-season moves “amazing” without indicating whether he planned to sign the extension. “At the end of the day, the team is going to take care of what they’re going to do,” Antetokounmpo said last week. “Off the court, they tried to improve this team as much as possible. We’ve had the best regular-season team the last two years and that shows you that the team and the front office cares about improving the team every single year. Me, on the court, I’m going to try to improve individually and help my teammates improve, also.” Despite that regular-season success, the Antetokounmpo-led Bucks have yet to reach the NBA Finals. Milwaukee lost a second-round series in five games to Miami last season, with Antetokounmpo missing most of Game 4 and all of Game 5 with a sprained right ankle. In 2019, the Bucks reached the Eastern Conference finals and took a 2-0 lead over eventual NBA champion Toronto before dropping four straight. The Bucks understood the importance of Antetokounmpo’s decision to the future of the franchise. When Antetokounmpo celebrated his birthday on Dec. 6, each of his teammates jokingly gave him a pen as a present in hopes he’d use one to sign his extension. After Antetokounmpo announced his decision, All-Star forward Khris Middleton tweeted to Bucks teammate Pat Connaughton: “I hope he uses the pens we all gave him!!” Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo out of Greece with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-11 “Greek Freak” has career averages of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Last season, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while winning his second straight MVP award. He also was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. “His work ethic and desire to be the best epitomize what the Bucks stand for and what our future holds,” the Bucks co-owners said in their statement. "We thank Giannis and his family for their long-term commitment to Milwaukee and we look forward to many years of success. This is a momentous day for the Bucks, our fans and the state of Wisconsin.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Tottenham; Barcelona faces test

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday:ENGLANDIt's tight at the top of the Premier League and it could switch around with the top four, who are separated by two points, all in action. The headline match is a meeting of the frontrunners with surprise leader Tottenham at Liverpool and only ahead of the champions on goal difference. Third-place Leicester hosts Everton and fourth-place Southampton takes on Arsenal, which is enduring a miserable season down in 15th place after losing seven of its opening 12 games. Fulham will look to climb out of the relegation zone by beating Brighton at home, while Newcastle visits Leeds seeking a second straight win since returning to action after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club forced the closure of its training ground and one of the team's matches to be cancelled. The other match sees West Ham host Crystal Palace.SPAINBarcelona hosts Spanish league leader Real Sociedad in a match that could prove crucial to its chances of mounting a title challenge. Barcelona has struggled all season since the club overhauled its squad and brought in coach Ronald Koeman to rebuild the team following its humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich to finish the last campaign. Despite having two games in hand to play, it enters the match in eighth place, at nine points adrift of Sociedad, which is level on points with Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid at the top of the table. Also, Atlético visits minnow Cardassar on the island of Mallorca in the first round of the Copa del Rey for teams from the top two divisions.ITALYAC Milan will be hoping to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic back as it looks to extend its lead at the top of Serie A. Ibrahimovic has been out injured but Milan has nevertheless continued its unbeaten streak in the Italian league and is three points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. Milan visits Genoa while Inter hosts Napoli. Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli is just one point behind Inter and level with nine-time defending Serie A champion Juventus, which hosts Atalanta. Also, it’s Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo, Parma vs. Cagliari, Spezia vs. Bologna, and Hellas Verona vs. Sampdoria.GERMANYBayern Munich isn't used to getting knocked off the top spot in the Bundesliga. Bayern dropped to second following a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin but has the chance to rebound at home against Champions League-chasing Wolfsburg, which remains unbeaten this season in fourth place. Bayer Leverkusen is the league leader for the first time since 2014 and will extend its stay at the top with a win over local rival Cologne. Third-place Leipzig visits Hoffenheim and could end the day in first if Leverkusen and Bayern both fail to win. Schalke tries to end its monumental 27-game winless run in the Bundesliga at home to Freiburg. Arminia Bielefeld plays Augsburg.FRANCEParis Saint-Germain is off to its worst start since the 2009-10 season with four defeats in 14 league games, and its tally of six losses in 20 matches overall is the same as all last season from 49 matches. Coach Thomas Tuchel is under increasing pressure, although his side should not realistically be troubled at home to 17th-place Lorient. Lille tops the league from Lyon on goal difference. PSG is one point behind them in third position, while fourth-place Marseille trails PSG by one point but having played two fewer games. Lille visits last-place Dijon; Lyon hosts Brest, and Marseille has a tough trip to eighth-place Rennes.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • 'Play a different way': San Antonio Spurs ready for season

    SAN ANTONIO — The NBA restart proved to be just that for the San Antonio Spurs.Flush with athletic wings, San Antonio used its eight games in Florida to develop its young talent and experiment with a smaller lineup. The Spurs failed to qualify for the post-season, but found the new look was something they liked.The Spurs are fully embracing the change, especially in a league filled with position-less lineups and high-scoring wings are prized. It is a much differnt look for coach Gregg Popovich, who used the height and might of David Robinson and Tim Duncan to win the team's first NBA title in 1999.“The bottom line, in all frankness is, I don’t remember winning a championship last year,” Popovich said. “I don’t remember being in the playoffs. It’s time to make a change. Play a different way. Demand it and move forward.”San Antonio, which finished 5-3 in Orlando, found the team excelled with Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Keldon Johnson playing alongside a big man such as Jakob Poeltl in combination with veteran guard DeMar DeRozan.“We were just more comfortable and freer in a sense,” said DeRozan, who returned after picking up his player option. “Just being thrown out there, kind of figuring out on the go with the young guys. Everybody was hungry. Our preparation before we started those bubble games made it a lot more exciting, fun to just get out there and play freely and it showed.”The Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time since 1997, the season before they drafted Duncan with the No. 1 overall selection. The streak of 22 post-season appearances matched the NBA record set by the Philadelphia 76ers franchise.San Antonio cemented its new direction by drafting guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones last month. The Spurs have nine wings on their roster, including veteran Patty Mills, the final player tied to their last championship in 2014.“The strategy, the philosophy, the way we play is going to stay the same (as in Orlando). Everybody is going to have to adjust to that,” Popovich said. “The guys did a great job. They enjoyed it. We changed our approach as far as practice is concerned, how we wanted to teach.”Fully implementing the change could be a slow process considering the Spurs will start the season without White and Johnson. White is battling a toe injury and Johnson is out with an injured left foot.The Spurs will still rely on traditional big men such as LaMarcus Aldridge, Poeltl, Rudy Gay and Trey Lyles, but they are all expected to alter their games accordingly. For Aldridge, that means he will likely eclipse his career-high of 157 3-point attempts that he set last year.“I think L.A. will have no problem adjusting to how we play because he wants to win,” Popovich said. “He took a big step last year and he’s taking an even bigger step this year. His workouts all summer long and into the fall have centred around that. He has bought into that. He knows how much that can help.Aldridge attempted 10 3-pointers, an unofficial career-high, in San Antonio’s preseason opener against Oklahoma City.WITHOUT YOUThe Spurs will not allow fans to attend their two home games in December out of precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is planning on welcoming fans back to the AT&T Center on Jan. 1 for its matchup against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.Any possible attendance will be limited and dependent on public health data and guidelines from San Antonio, Bexar County and state officials.REMEMBER WHO YOU AREThe Spurs re-signed Poeltl to a three-year, $26 million contract in the off-season. The fifth-year centre from Austria has provided the team with solid defence and rebounding and been effective at setting screens and rolling to the basket.Popovich is expecting more from the 25-year-old this season because he knows Poeltl is capable of doing so given his success collegiately with the Utah Utes.“He was the Pac-12 player of the year, he actually scored points,” Popovich said, chuckling. “Maybe he’s gotten the impression that I don’t want him to (score), so that’s my fault, like he’s got to get the ball to score once in a while. He’s got to change his mentality to a degree. He’s not going to be our leading scorer, but to be a threat.”Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press

  • Football, baseball, basketball ... chess? The legend of Kyler Murray

    The mystique of Kyler Murray didn't start when he won a Heisman Trophy or became at No. 1 draft pick. It began when he was 5.

  • Florida drops only one spot to No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings after LSU loss

    The top five teams have not changed since the rankings first came out. Iowa State is now at No. 6.