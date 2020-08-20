Russian activist Alexei Navalny unconscious after being 'poisoned'

(August 9, 1999) Acting prime minister





Boris Yeltsin sacks his cabinet and appoints Putin, a political neophyte who headed the main successor to the KGB, as his acting prime minister and heir apparent.





(December 31, 1999) Acting president





Yeltsin stuns Russia and the world by using his traditional new year message to announce his resignation and hand his sweeping powers, including the nuclear suitcase, to Putin.





(March 23, 2000) President (first term)





Putin wins a surprisingly narrow majority in his first presidential election, taking 53% of the vote and avoiding a second round run-off.





(March 14, 2004) President (second term)





Putin consolidates his centralised control of power by cruising to a second term as president with 71% of the vote, having limited press access to his opponents and harassing their campaigns.





(May 8, 2008) Prime minister





Putin is prevented by the constitution from running for a third term as president. The First deputy prime minister Dmitry Medvedev is elected in his stead. One of his earliest moves is to appoint Putin as prime minister, leaving little doubt that the two men plan, at the very least, to run Russia in tandem.





(March 4, 2012) President (third term)





Amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging, Putin returns to the role of president, taking 63.6%. Medvedev becomes his prime minister. "Putin has named himself the emperor of Russia for the next 12 years," says protest leader Alexei Navalny.





(March 18, 2018) President (fourth term)





Putin is re-elected until 2024 with 77% of the vote, amid high tensions between London and Moscow over the Salisbury nerve agent attack. Opposition activists highlight a number of cases of vote-rigging and statistical anomalies.





(June 25, 2020)





Russia holds a yes/no referendum on various topics including a proposal to amend the constitution to allow Putin to seek another two terms in the Kremlin. The resolution passes, potentially allowing him to rule as president until 2036.





The Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is unconscious in hospital after allegedly being poisoned with a toxic substance in his tea, according to his press secretary Kira Yarmish.

A doctor at the hospital said that Navalny was in a “serious condition” but did not specify the cause. The opposition activist is currently on a ventilator.

Navalny, 44, an outspoken critic of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was reported to be returning to Moscow by plane from Tomsk in Siberia when he began to feel ill, Yarmish said.

The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk and he was taken to hospital where he was unconscious on Thursday morning in intensive care, she said. A mobile video shot on the plane showed medical personnel rushing on board as a man screamed in agony.

“At the beginning of the flight he went to the toilet and didn’t come back,” Pavel Lebedev, a passenger on the flight, wrote on Instagram. “He started feeling very poorly. They could barely revive him and he’s still crying out in pain,” added Lebedev, who also published a photo of Navalny drinking tea at the airport cafe before the flight.

Other video published by several Russian news sites showed the opposition leader being wheeled on a gurney from the plane to an ambulance waiting on the tarmac in Omsk.

Yarmish tweeted that it was believed that Navalny had ingested a toxic subject but she did not yet know what.

“We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. That was the only thing he drank this morning. The doctors say that the toxin was absorbed more quickly because of the hot liquid. Right now Alexei is unconscious,” she said.

Сегодня утром Навальный возвращался в Москву из Томска. В полёте ему стало плохо. Самолет экстренно сел в Омске. У Алексея токсическое отравление. Сейчас мы на скорой едем в больницу — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 20, 2020

Yarmysh drew a parallel with an incident last year in which Navalny suffered an acute allergic reaction one doctor said could have resulted from poisoning with an unknown chemical.

“One year ago, Alexei was poisoned when he was in jail,” she wrote. “Clearly the same thing has happened again.”

A doctor at the hospital told journalists that Navalny’s condition was stable. “There’s no certainty that the cause is poison but that is one of the versions,” said Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head of the hospital, in remarks to journalists.

