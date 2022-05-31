Alexei Navalny: Jailed critic of Russia President Vladimir Putin says he faces new charges

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he has been charged with a new case and faces "up to 15 more years to my sentence" if found guilty.

Mr Navalny has been outspoken against President Vladimir Putin and was recently sentenced to nine years in prison after he was found guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court by a Russian court.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, previously described the charges as dubious.

Mr Navalny wrote about the new charges on Twitter.

"It turns out that I created an extremist group in order to incite hatred towards officials and oligarchs," he said. "And when they put me in jail, I dared to be disgruntled about it (silly me) and called for rallies. For that, they're supposed to add up to 15 more years to my sentence."