Alexei Navalny arrest: Sanctioning Putin's cronies is the only way to force change in Russia

The arrest this month of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, sparked mass protests across Russia and outrage around the world. The United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have all demanded Navalny’s release, but what can Western countries really do?

Actually, they can do plenty. They can finally impose sanctions that are more than mere window dressing.

I’ve worked which Navalny since 2010 and serve as executive director of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, which exposed staggering corruption within President Vladimir Putin's regime. Russia is blessed with unrivaled natural resources and a highly educated population that can hold its own with the best. Yet, the too many Russians remain poor while a class of former KGB secret police and intelligence officers and their business associates have amassed enormous wealth. The real Putin miracle is that the citizens of a nation blessed with rich resources have so little.

Gold-plated corruption

Before Navalny’s arrest this month, our team prepared a video that exposed Putin’s wealth and hubris. The video focuses on a more than $1.3 billion palace that was built for him in the south of Russia. The palace is a mini state, 39 times the size of Monaco. Its Italian toilet brushes each cost more than Russian pensioners receive each month. It is unclear how much was spent on the pole dancing room (yes really), or the casino (illegal in Russia) because the entire palace was funded under the table by Putin cronies.

Navalny’s video expose has been watched more than 100 million times. More than half the Russian population has seen the clip. This helps explain why so many Russians — young and old alike — have taken to the streets to protest the regime.

Everyone understands that as long as Putin’s kleptocratic regime controls Russia, the people of Russia have no future.

Putin's power stretches outside Russia

Putin’s poison doesn’t stop at the Russian border. He uses Russia’s position to weaken international organizations. He uses Russia’s security forces to hack into Western networks and sow discord among its nations. His cronies have deeply permeated Western markets, financial systems, and political establishments. Their overarching aim is to weaken the West and make it dysfunctional.

Alexei Navalny has advocated for sanctions against individuals who play key roles in aiding and abetting Putin. Existing sanctions don’t reach enough of the right people. It is not enough to sanction the low-level operatives who just follow orders. The West must sanction the decision-makers who have made it national policy to rig elections, steal from the budget, and poison people. It must also sanction the people who hold their money. Anything less will fail to make the regime change its behavior.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is pictured taking part in a march in memory of Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation urges sanctioning just 35 individuals. Freezing their assets and barring them from entering the U.S. would be a powerful way to force change. The people on our list, including alleged billionaire enablers and beneficiaries of the Kremlin’s kleptocracy, corrupt government officials, and others who have prosecuted activists and legitimized the Kremlin’s actions, all play a vital part in maintaining the regime. Each needs access to the West to enjoy and deploy their ill-gotten gains. The West must speak loudly and make it clear that the failure to release Navalny and to change course will be met with immediate and painful sanctions on the pillars of the Putin regime.

Vladimir Ashurkov is the executive director of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

