Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's failure to pay for couture 'tax the rich' dress 'may have broken rules'

Aurora James, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gemma Chan, and Prabal Gurung (L-R) attend The 2021 Met Gala in New York - Kevin Mazure/Getty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the firebrand left-wing congresswoman, may have violated congressional rules by accepting the custom "tax the rich" dress she wore at the Met Gala, according to a nonpartisan watchdog.

The House ethics committee said it was extending its investigation into the firebrand left-wing congresswoman after the watchdog found "substantial reason to believe that she accepted impermissible gifts".

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has denied breaking any rules.

The New York Democrat made headlines when she wore a white dress with the words "Tax The Rich" scrawled across it in red to attend the prestigious Met Gala in 2021.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez was provided the “couture dress, handbag, shoes, and jewellery” as rentals by designer Aurora James and brand Brother Vellies, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).

It initially led to a bill for nearly $2,300, but that was revised later to about $990. Her partner received a bow tie and shoes.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez also received hair, makeup and transport and accommodation for the event, according to the OCE.

The cost for the car service, a stay at the Carlyle Hotel, and the bow tie and shoes amounted to $5,579.99.

The congresswoman's hair and makeup was done by two separate stylists arranged by Condé Nast, the company behind the gala, at a cost of $477.73 and $344.85 respectively.

The OCE, a non-partisan watchdog, said on Thursday: “If Rep Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”

It said Ms Ocasio-Cortez later paid for the rental value of the clothing, and services she and her partner received, but that "did not occur until after" the watchdog informed her it was investigating the matter.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez accepted responsibility for the delayed payments during her interview with the watchdog, saying it was “deeply regrettable” and “there was a ball that was dropped”.

Her counsel, David Mitrani, said the congresswoman found the delays in paying for the costs associated with her Met Gala attendance "unacceptable" and she had taken measures to ensure "nothing of this nature will ever happen again".

Story continues

Mr Mitraini added: "However, while regrettable, this matter definitively does not rise to the level of a violation of House Rules or of federal law."

The OCE watchdog recommended that the House review the allegations against Ms Ocasio-Cortez last June.

The House Ethics Committee announced in December that it was investigating her, though it did not disclose the subject of its inquiry at the time.