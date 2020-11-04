Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ‘squad’ of Democratic congresswomen are re-elected

All four Democratic congresswomen known as “the squad” have been re-elected.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will return to their seats in the US Congress.

“Our sisterhood is resilient,” Ms Omar tweeted under a picture of the four women.

The “progressive” congresswomen, who are all women of non-white ethnic background, champion issues such as climate change and free healthcare.

They have endured frequent derision from President Donald Trump.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: “Serving New York-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honour, privilege and responsibility of my life.

"Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, and trusting me to represent you once more.”

In a message to supporters, Ms Pressley said: “Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organized. We have mobilized. We have legislated our values. I am so proud to be your congresswoman and your partner in the work. I believe in the power of us. And we’re just getting started.”

Ms Tlaib, who with Ms Omar was one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress two years ago, tweeted congratulations to Ms Pressley.

“The Squad is big,” she said.

Our sisterhood is resilient. pic.twitter.com/IfLtsvLEdx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

All four women have fought back against alleged xenophobia in US politics - including from Mr Trump.

Ms Omar came to America aged 12 after feeing a war-torn Somalia. She is the first woman of colour to represent Minnesota in Congress.

Mr Trump has been accused of xenophobic attacks on Ms Omar – including suggesting she was telling “us” “how to run our country”. His audience was mainly white.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has been called a radical, socialist voice in the Democratic party by Mr Trump.

Her challenger, Republican John Cummings, created a group called the “Stop AOC Pac” and spent half a million dollars on anti-Ocasio-Cortez campaigns.