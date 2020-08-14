Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dares Donald Trump To A Grades Fight After ‘Poor Student’ Dig

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took Donald Trump to school after the president attacked the congresswoman as a “poor student.”

“I won’t say where she went to school. It doesn’t matter,” Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “This is not even a smart person other than she’s got a good line of stuff, I mean she goes out and she yaps and they’re all afraid of her because if you notice, the progressives are beating the regular Democrats.”

Check out Trump’s comments here:

Trump on AOC: "AOC was a poor student ... this is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps." pic.twitter.com/usijJRqlqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

In the same interview, Trump appeared to admit his administration is blocking funding for the U.S. Postal Service in a bid to undermine mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 election.

Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Boston University with degrees in economics and international relations, responded to the president on Twitter:

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President:



You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student.



Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

Trump has often talked up his alleged academic prowess.

But Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, has claimed Trump in the 2016 campaign threatened his alma maters with legal action if they released his records.

Mary Trump, the president’s niece, alleged in her tell-all book about her uncle that he’d cheated his way into college by paying a friend to take the SAT on his behalf.

Related...

Mike Pence’s ‘Gaslighting’ Boast About Record Jobs Creation Backfires

Ava DuVernay Flips Donald Trump's Insult About Kamala Harris Back On Him

Mika Brzezinski Drops The Hammer On 'Pathetic' Donald Trump's ‘Ditzy Airhead’ Tweet

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.