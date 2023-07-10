Alexandra Shipp's 'Barbie' Premiere Gown Showed Off Her Glitzy Black Bra

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

While Margot Robbie may have spent her entire Barbie promotional campaign pulling inspiration from the pink-loving icon’s historic backlog of looks, her co-star Alexandra Shipp just decided to debut a totally new — and totally sexy — vibe when hitting the long-awaited pink carpet.

On Sunday, the actress arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles wearing a stunning black-and-white silk gown, which featured one spaghetti strap, lots of glitzy fringe, and a plunging neckline that left her crystal-embellished black bra on full display. Shipp kept her accessories to a minimum with a smattering of silver rings and tiny hoop earrings (opting to let her dress take center stage), and she finished the look by pulling her hair into an intricate updo and adding a sprinkle of pink via ombre manicure.

While audiences will still have to wait until July 21 to see Barbieland for themselves, Alexandra, who plays Writer Barbie in the film, recently opened up to Out about what it was like seeing the jaw-dropping Barbie set for the first time

“We got to the set, and we walked in, and we walked on the grass, and we started following that little yellow brick road. And I just started crying,” she said. “It’s the femmest thing I’ve ever done … I was like, ‘Look at these two- to four-story Barbie Dreamhouses! It’s a cul-de-sac. You’ve got everything and everyone!’ And it was so massive and up to scale that the little girl in me started just crying. Because that was a dream, to actually live in a fly-ass Barbie Dreamhouse.”

