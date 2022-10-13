Alexandra Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter, reveals unseen footage of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 hearing room fell silent and still as committee members, guests and journalists watched previously unseen footage of congressional leaders scrambling for help behind the scenes as an angry, armed mob smashed windows and infiltrated the Capitol.

Videos filmed by documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, showed Democrats making frantic calls, practically begging federal officials for help, while former President Donald Trump watched the violence unfold on television, according to video of witnesses who testified before the panel earlier this year.

"I'm going to call the effin secretary of DOD," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Jan. 6, 2021, as he poked numbers on a phone to dial acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

Congressional leaders also called acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and governors in Maryland and Virginia.

"Pretend it was the Pentagon," Pelosi pleaded on the phone, as rioters hunted her in the hallways of the Capitol and breached her office. "Pretend it was the White House."

The Democratic House leader was at first concerned that day about certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

"We have got to get – finish the proceedings – or they will have complete victory," she said, referring to the armed mob that broke into the Capitol.

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (R), Ca., appears on a video during the Oct. 13, 2022 hearing of the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington DC.

That process was delayed for hours.

As the situation outside the Capitol and in its halls grew more dire, Pelosi's comments shifted with the moment.

“They're breaking windows and going in, obviously ransacking our offices and all the rest of that. That's nothing,” Pelosi said. “The concern we have about personal safety just transcends everything.”

Democrats were joined in the video by Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and Sens. Mitch McConnell and John Thune. Together they called the Defense department and asked for troops to be deployed to the Capitol.

"We need them there now, whoever you got," Schumer said.

