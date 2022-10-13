Alexandra Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter, reveals unseen footage of Jan. 6

Candy Woodall, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 hearing room fell silent and still as committee members, guests and journalists watched previously unseen footage of congressional leaders scrambling for help behind the scenes as an angry, armed mob smashed windows and infiltrated the Capitol.

Videos filmed by documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, showed Democrats making frantic calls, practically begging federal officials for help, while former President Donald Trump watched the violence unfold on television, according to video of witnesses who testified before the panel earlier this year.

"I'm going to call the effin secretary of DOD," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Jan. 6, 2021, as he poked numbers on a phone to dial acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

Congressional leaders also called acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and governors in Maryland and Virginia.

January 6 hearing recap: Panel subpoenas Trump, shows new video of Pelosi as mob attacked

"Pretend it was the Pentagon," Pelosi pleaded on the phone, as rioters hunted her in the hallways of the Capitol and breached her office. "Pretend it was the White House."

The Democratic House leader was at first concerned that day about certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

"We have got to get – finish the proceedings – or they will have complete victory," she said, referring to the armed mob that broke into the Capitol.

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (R), Ca., appears on a video during the Oct. 13, 2022 hearing of the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington DC.
House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (R), Ca., appears on a video during the Oct. 13, 2022 hearing of the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in Washington DC.

That process was delayed for hours.

As the situation outside the Capitol and in its halls grew more dire, Pelosi's comments shifted with the moment.

“They're breaking windows and going in, obviously ransacking our offices and all the rest of that. That's nothing,” Pelosi said. “The concern we have about personal safety just transcends everything.”

Democrats were joined in the video by Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and Sens. Mitch McConnell and John Thune. Together they called the Defense department and asked for troops to be deployed to the Capitol.

"We need them there now, whoever you got," Schumer said.

Additional footage from Alexandra Pelosi will air on CNN at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Trump subpoena: House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alexandra Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi's daughter, reveals footage of Jan. 6

Latest Stories

  • Sask. will 'reassert our provincial jurisdiction,' premier says in discussion about government's policy paper

    This week, the Saskatchewan government released a policy paper that it said outlines its plans to "protect" the province from federal intrusion. The paper, titled Drawing the Line: Defending Saskatchewan's Economic Autonomy, claims nine federal policies will cost the economy $111 billion by 2035. An economist questioned the work done by the province's Ministry of Finance, saying it is not credible. The paper also lists a few options as to how the provincial government aims to increase provincial

  • A wrecked Russian tank can be put in front of Moscow's embassy in Germany, court rules

    One of the organizers said he hopes it "opens people's eyes and conveys the brutality and suffering of the victims."

  • More 3D-printed steaks are coming to Europe

    STORY: Your steak could soon be 3D-printed.That’s if you live in Europe.Israeli company Redefine Meat has struck a partnership with importer Giraudi Meats to drive European distribution of its ‘New Meat’ steak cuts.The start-up is hoping to establish its products as an alternative to conventionally produced meat.Redefine Meat operates large-scale meat printers at its Rehovot headquarters south of Tel Aviv, as well as in a new factory in the Netherlands.Manager of the company's 3D-printers project Yaron Eshel explains how it works. “When I want to create my steak I have a library of a few different slabs, I can choose each one of them and I can adjust it accordingly. I can define the amount of marbling, the internal fat, or the external fat.”“And now I can start and go and print it and produce it...This is my queue, this is my timeline for today, I know that in an hour or something from now I will need to refill the machine with new materials. But now I can go directly into the printing process, and you can see how the process starts to build layer by layer.”The company makes its products from ingredients including soy and pea proteins, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat.Co-founder and Chief Executive Eshchar Ben-Shitrit said Redefine Meat was launching tenderloin and striploin steaks.“In the past two years we have been working deeply on understanding meat and what makes meat so exciting and we identified a few components that we can recreate from plants and have the same exact performance as the tissue of animal meat, giving you, with a combination of additive manufacturing, the exact feeling you experience (with) a good steak, a good cut of meat, coming from an animal, without the use of the animal.”Plant-based meat alternatives have become increasingly popular in recent years.Spanish startup Novameat is also using 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian steaks. But the early hype about plant-based meat alternatives has ebbed as inflation and recession worries have driven some customers back to cheaper animal meat products.Companies such as U.S.-based Beyond Meat have cut their sales outlooks.Redefine Meat, however, has big ambitions. Its New Meat is currently available in Israel, Britain, the Netherlands and Germany.Almost 1,000 restaurants are currently paying about $40 per 2 pounds for its steak cuts.The company plans to launch its products at restaurants and butchers in France, then in Italy, Greece and Sweden later this year, and in dozens more countries in 2023. “We see a world in a decade from now that new meat, or meat made from plants, is a big part of the meat industry. It replaces a lot of the meat that people consume today that is bad for the environment and bad for the most, most of the people in the supply chain. I still believe that people will consume high-quality meat forever, coming from animals, and these two industries will live side by side.”“Even when we will become one percent, two percent, and the industry will become 10 percent of the meat industry, the impact on the planet is so big that it’s worthwhile to pursue it in the next decade.”

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's request to review an appeals decision dealing with documents from Mar-a-Lago.

  • France says Iranian drone transfers to Russia would violate U.N. nuclear deal resolution

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign ministry said on Thursday that any transfer of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers. Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine's capital, early on Thursday, with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones. "We note a great deal of information that reports the use of Iranian drones by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, in bombardments that were aimed at civilian targets and which likely constitute war crimes," foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said in a daily online briefing.

  • ‘Can You Believe I Lost to This Effing Guy?’ Trump Knew Biden Won, Aides Testify

    Former President Donald Trump privately conceded he lost the 2020 presidential election, according to Jan. 6 committee testimony, despite his public claims that he had won the race. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever