Alexandra Daddario Is Toned AF While Skinny-Dipping In A New IG Photo

Alexandra Daddario just bared it all while showing off her super strong arms and legs in a new post on Instagram.

The Baywatchactress, 36, posed totally nude while swimming in a pool in Costa Rica.

When she's not in vacation mode, Alexandra does a mix of yoga, strength training, swimming, and hiking to stay fit.

Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute vacation. The 36-year-old The White Lotus alum recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica.

"Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," she captioned the post.

Naturally, Alexandra's fans were quick to show their love and support in the comment section.

"Baby steps around the office!" one user wrote. "Brilliant (and beautiful) photo in every way! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," another added. "Hahahah yassssss," a third chimed.

If you're curious to know what Alexandra does to stay so fit, you're not alone. Turns out, she's a huge fan of yoga and even shared some of her favorite moves like child's pose and downward dog in an Instagram video last March.

Still, Alexandra doesn't shy away from strength training sessions at the gym. In 2018, her trainer Patrick Murphy posted a video of her knocking out a single-leg deadlift cable row, and noted that compound exercises are essential to full-body workouts.

“She puts in the work and never looks for shortcuts,” Murphy told Women's Health for Alexandra's October 2022 cover story.

And to recover, she likes to go for the occasional hike or swim.

“I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature,” she told WH. But when a workout isn't in the cards, she does acupuncture, which is known to help with joint pain, stiffness, sleep, and stress.

As for her diet, Alexandra starts her day off with a cup of coffee followed by yogurt and fruit or egg whites with spinach and toast. For lunch, she'll grab a turkey sandwich with cheese, mustard, and mayo. In the evening, she opts for steak with veggies or soup.

BRB, scheduling my next hike ASAP!

