Alexandra Daddario Shares Her Easy Trick For Perfectly Cracking An Egg

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

We don't always get an inside look at what really goes on in our favorite celebrities' kitchens, but Alexandra Daddario showed us the sweet treat she loves making from scratch. On this episode of Bake Up With Me Alexandra made her favorite chocolate chip pancakes which she said can be breakfast or dessert.

While many people have pre-made pancake mixes in their pantry, the White Lotus star prefers to make her pancake batter from scratch because it's easy. In her words, "I'm all about ease. Life is complicated. We should make everything easy and delicious."

For the batter all you need is flour, baking powder, sugar, eggs, and milk, which are all simple staples you likely have at home already. Alexandra adds chocolate chips to hers which she says is a great activity to do with kids since they can add the chocolate and feel like they're involved with the cooking. Of course, you can always customize pancakes to be topped with whatever you want.

As for Alexandra's tips for DIYing this recipe at home, she recently learned a handy tip for cracking eggs. "You don't crack it on the side of the bowl, you actually just crack it on the center and put it right in and that way you don't get any shell in the bowl."

I guess I'm now a person who makes chocolate chip pancakes from scratch and cracks eggs on countertops. What Alexandra says goes.

You Might Also Like