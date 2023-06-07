Alexandra Daddario posed butt-naked and it's sending fans wild

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

While most people are diving into summer, Alexandra Daddario is hanging someplace snowy. The White Lotus star just dropped several pics on Instagram from her mountain vacation, including one where she’s totally naked.

Alex casually shared the photos over the weekend like it was no biggie. There’s the 37-year-old actress sitting naked on a bed with her sculpted legs crossed in front of her as she peers into what looks like a Polaroid camera. The photo is a little blurry, but it’s clear that Alex is seriously fit these days. Swipe and you’ll see several gorgeous mountain shots afterward.

She kept the caption simple, just dropping a snowy mountain emoji. People were all about it in the comments. “And the internet melts down…,” one person wrote, while another simply said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Others added, "ALEX YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL I LOVE YOU 💕 ♥️ 💖 ❤️ 💜 💛 💕 ♥️" and "Beautiful."

Back in January, the star took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," she captioned the post. Naturally, Alexandra's fans were quick to show their love and support in the comments section.

'Baby steps around the office!' one user wrote. 'Brilliant (and beautiful) photo in every way! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,' another added. 'Hahahah yassssss,' a third chimed.

