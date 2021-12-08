Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for the stormwater infrastructure work conducted by the National Capital Commission (NCC) during the following period:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Friday, December 10, from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, please contact Valérie Dufour, NCC Media Relations, at valerie.dufour@ncc-ccn.ca.

