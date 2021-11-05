Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for maintenance work during the following periods:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7, from 7 am to 5 pm

Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14, from 7 am to 5 pm

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

