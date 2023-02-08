Is Alexanderwerk Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:ALX) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Alexanderwerk's (FRA:ALX) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Alexanderwerk's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexanderwerk is:

22% = €4.2m ÷ €19m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alexanderwerk's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Alexanderwerk has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As you might expect, the 5.7% net income decline reported by Alexanderwerk doesn't bode well with us. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Alexanderwerk's performance with the industry and found thatAlexanderwerk's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.9% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Alexanderwerk's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alexanderwerk Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alexanderwerk's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Alexanderwerk visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Alexanderwerk has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

In total, it does look like Alexanderwerk has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Alexanderwerk's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

