Alexander Zverev says allegations he assaulted German woman are ‘bulls---’

Alexander Zverev moved into the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday - GETTY IMAGES

Alexander Zverev has told reporters that he intends to fight the £392,000 penalty imposed by a court in Germany for alleged bodily harm against his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, describing the allegations as “bulls---”.

Speaking at the Paris Masters on Wednesday night, the world No 9 said: “I’m going against it. I think it’s complete bulls---. Anybody that has a semi-standard IQ level knows what this is all about.”

When asked to go into more detail about his side of the story, Zverev replied: “I’m not going to comment on that to be honest because there is a procedure still to come.”

The penalty was imposed by a court in Tiergarten District, which is part of central Berlin.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Berlin Courts had said that Zverev stood “accused of physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument”. The argument is alleged to have happened in May 2020.

In German law, a penalty order can be imposed when a court does not consider a trial to be necessary. But the defendant has the right to then contest the allegations, in which case the issue does go to trial in any case.

On Tuesday, Zverev’s lawyers claimed to have medical evidence that would refute Patea’s claims, and said “The procedure is scandalous, there can be no question of a fair, constitutional procedure. Mr Zverev will take action against this using all means possible.”

In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals – who run the men’s tour – closed an investigation into claims of domestic violence made against Zverev by another ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

The investigation had run for more than a year but found insufficient evidence for any action to be taken.

Despite this latest controversy, Zverev has won through into the third round of the Paris Masters after wins over Marton Fucsovics and Ugo Humbert.