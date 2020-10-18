Alexander Zverev beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to set up Cologne Open final against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Cologne: Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany on Saturday and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors tournament.

Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime also beat a Spanish opponent, second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. The Canadian will be going for his first title in Sunday's final " his sixth " while Zverev is bidding to make up for some of the disappointment of losing the US Open final to Dominic Thiem.

Zverev said he still thinks about it "20 to 25 times a day."

The Cologne Indoors is the first of two consecutive competitions the city is hosting as part of the ATP calendar which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

