Alexander Zverev admonishes crowd for booing after Novak Djokovic retires due to injury

Alexander Zverev will play in the Australian Open final after counterpart Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from their semifinal match due to injury.

Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, received a mixed reception from the crowd as he walked off the court after pulling out following the first set, won 7-6 by Zverev via a tiebreaker (7-5).

Zverev, who is seeking his first Grand Slam title, admonished the crowd a bit for the reaction during his on-court interview.

"Please, guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury," Zverev said, to cheers. "I know that everybody paid for tickets and everybody wants to see, hopefully, a great five-set match and everything, but you got to understand: Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given the sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life."

Not how we wanted your campaign to end, @djokernole.



Thank you for another wonderful Australian summer. Well played and best wishes for a speedy recovery.#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/d5VJ6YNBeN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2025

"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear ... if he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means that he cannot continue a tennis match," Zverev added. "So please, be respectful and really show some love for Novak as well."

Zverev will face either No. 1 Jannik Sinner or American Ben Shelton in the final.

Djokovic told reporters he was dealing with a muscle tear that really started to impact him in the latter stages of the first set.

This story has been updated with new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic retires from Australian Open semifinal with injury