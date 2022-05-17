Alexander Rodnyansky on the War in Ukraine, Why He Fled Russia, and What’s Next for AR Content

Christopher Vourlias
·6 min read

On March 15, less than three weeks removed from his country’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu drafted a letter to the Minister of Culture demanding the film and TV work of Ukrainian actor-turned-wartime-President Volodymyr Zelensky be “removed from the cultural agenda of the Russian Federation,” citing efforts to rally the public behind President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression.

Also mentioned in his complaint: two-time Oscar nominee Alexander Rodnyansky (“Leviathan,” “Loveless”), the Kyiv-born producer who has called Russia home for two decades.

More from Variety

Rodnyansky had already fled the country. On March 1, he was tipped off by a friend that his opposition to the Ukraine war had landed him in the government’s crosshairs. Rodnyansky and his wife left the same day. “I cut off my business ties with Russia,” the producer told Variety. “I left behind everything. The company, the house, everything. Everything that I had.”

For the past two months, Rodnyansky has been traveling between Europe and L.A., where his production shingle AR Content is based. While managing personal and professional commitments suddenly thrown into flux, the producer has also been advising President Zelensky and assisting in efforts to broker an end to the war. Rodnyansky has known the president since the former’s days at the head of the Ukrainian TV channel 1 + 1, which frequently worked with the former actor and comedian.

Despite nearly three decades of living and working in Russia, where he has become one of the country’s most successful and acclaimed producers, Rodnyansky insists there was no question of divided loyalty once the Russian army began its invasion. “I was always a Ukrainian citizen living there. I never had Russian citizenship. I never wanted it,” he said. “I had my emotional attachment to Ukraine, always. So when [the invasion] happened, I never had a second to doubt.”

More than 15,000 Russians were arrested at anti-war protests early in the war, as the Kremlin swiftly cracked down on dissent against what it referred to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Though he safely fled the country, many of Rodnyansky’s friends and associates were detained and questioned over offenses as trivial as a social media post opposing the war. Artists, actors, filmmakers, and celebrities have been especially singled out by the government and pro-Kremlin media. “I saw myself on a list of traitors and enemies,” said Rodnyansky.

The experience has left him reflecting on his life in Russia, “the nature of violence,” and the barbarity of the Russian state in its unprovoked attack on his homeland. Photographs of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, such as the massacre of unarmed civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, left Rodnyansky “speechless.” Yet he also acknowledged that the Putin regime has been no less brutal in its assault on its own people. “What the world saw in Bucha…was tested in Russia,” he said. “It has been the Russian reality for years.”

Amid calls for boycotts of Russian businesses and sanctions against Putin, his inner circle, and the many oligarchs who have benefited from their Kremlin ties, Rodnyansky nevertheless remains defiant that opposition voices in Russia should not be silenced by cultural boycotts. He also defended the work of Kinoprime, the $100 million film fund established by billionaire Roman Abramovich, who was slapped with sanctions by U.K. lawmakers over his allegedly close ties to Putin.

Rodnyansky, who served on Kinoprime’s advisory board but never received funding from it, said that the fund has consistently supported “directors who were many times publicly humiliated by the state, by the state-affiliated media, [and] were branded as traitors and enemies of the people for their anti-war, anti-system positions.” Among them is Kirill Serebrennikov, the controversial director and Putin critic who recently wrapped up a nearly five-year legal ordeal stemming from what his supporters describe as trumped-up, politically motivated charges. Serebrennikov’s latest feature, “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” which received financing from Kinoprime, is playing in the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rodnyansky continued: “I believe this fund does a great job, and it would be very unfair to let the great filmmakers and their films that have been done absolutely freely, independently, in a real free spirit – it would be unfair to make them hostages of the sanctions [against Abramovich].”

In Moscow, Rodnyansky left behind an estimated 15 series in development and production, though his L.A.-based shingle, which last year inked a first-look deal with Apple to produce multilingual international shows for Apple Plus TV, has not been impacted by the war’s fallout.

Projects on AR Content’s slate include the Soviet-era period drama “Red Rainbow,” which won the Series Mania Forum Best Project Award last August; “Debriefing the President,” an adaptation of former CIA analyst John Nixon’s firsthand account of the interrogation of Saddam Hussein, directed by Ziad Doueiri; and “Khan,” an epic action series about Genghis Khan and the Mongolian Empire, led by showrunner Chris Collins (“Sons of Anarchy”), which was acquired by Fox Entertainment for North America.

Feature films include “What Happens,” the first English-language film from Andrey Zvyagintsev, who partnered with Rodnyansky on the Oscar-nominated dramas “Leviathan” and “Loveless”; and “Monica,” the third feature from Kantemir Balagov, whose Rodnyansky-produced “Beanpole” won the best director prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2019.

For the time being, Rodnyansky sees a dark future for his former Russian colleagues. “I don’t believe [there is the possibility of] any Russian film market at the moment,” he said, mooting the prospect of a boom in state-backed blockbusters and patriotic films. “The Russian state will finance some movies and TV shows. But it’s far from the market that [existed] before, because I don’t…imagine that there are entrepreneurs willing and able to back the production of movies or TV shows.”

The impact, however, goes beyond the simple prospect of financing, producing and distributing future projects. “Many decent Russian people feel shame. It’s a very bad time for them. Even for people who never supported Putin, who never voted for him, who protested. These people feel the shame, because they are good people,” Rodnyansky said. “The fact that such a huge country has become an outcast in many ways, and isolated, and getting more and more isolated, it is a tragedy for Russia.”

The producer said it’s too soon to say what the future holds, speculating that a return to Russia could be possible “when the war is over, [and] when Putin is over.” “But right now, I don’t think it’s possible,” he added. “I do believe Russia should be punished in many ways. It’s deserved.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.