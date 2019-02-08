Alexander Povetkin eyes Dillian Whyte fight after Brit fails to negotiate deal with Anthony Joshua

Alexander Povetkin has always been interested in facing Dillian Whyte after the Russian appeared on a shortlist to face the British contender following a breakdown in talks to rematch Anthony Joshua.

Terms could not be agreed with the unified world heavyweight champion, who now looks destined to fight Jarrell Miller in New York.

And Whyte has not been afraid to walk away and continue his own route, with Joshua’s former opponent more than willing to step up.

“Povetkin was always interested in the fight,” Vadim Kornilov, a manager for World of Boxing, told Sky Sports:

“We know that Dillian Whyte was talking a lot about wanting the fight.”





Whyte has also admitted taking on the Russian interests him – but only if Plan A fails.

“I think Breazeale is perfect,” Whyte told Sky Sports News.

Povetkin tested Joshua early on (Getty Images)

“If not him, then Povetkin is perfect, if not him, then Luis Ortiz.

Whyte is looking for a world title shot and would prefer to manufacture a mandatory shot, with both himself and Breazeale possessing high rankings with the WBC.

That could mean a shot at the winner of champion Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury, with the pair destined to rematch after their thrilling draw. Though Whyte's shot looks to come at the earliest at the back end of 2019.