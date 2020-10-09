Alexander Payne Exits Olivia Colman HBO, Sky Drama ‘Landscapers’

Alexander Payne will no longer direct or executive produce “Landscapers,” the Olivia Colman drama in the works at HBO and Sky.

News of his departure from the project comes less than two months after Rose McGowan accused the director of raping her when she was 15 years old. Will Sharpe will replace Payne in the director’s chair, Variety has confirmed. “Landscapers” is being produced by Sister, which previously collaborated with Sharpe on last year’s Netflix-BBC series “Giri/Haji.”

Payne denied McGowan’s allegations calling them “simply untrue” and saying that he had “cordial interactions” with her in a guest column for Deadline. When asked for comment on the column, McGowan replied to Variety “F— him and his lies is my comment.”

“I told Payne to acknowledge and apologize, he has not. I said I didn’t want to destroy, now I do. Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one,” McGowan added in her comment.

Inspired by real events, “Landscapers” explores the lives of convicted killers Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards and asks how this devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan’s parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home in the U.K. Their crime remained undiscovered for over a decade.

The series is being produced by Sister and South of the River Pictures, Colman and her husband Ed Sinclair’s recently launched production banner. HBO and Sky previously partnered with Sister to produce “Chernobyl.”

More to come…

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.