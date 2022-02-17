Alexander Page Discusses Home Health Care for Former Nuclear Workers

Alexander Page, Founder & CEO of Trusted Ally Home Care, was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Beverly Hills , Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander Page talks with Mission Matters about how Trusted Ally Home Care is helping former nuclear workers and their families get the best possible healthcare, specializing in their unique needs across home health care, skilled nursing care and case management.

How did you get started on this path?

It was 20 years ago when Page says he first began to understand how business could play a role in social change, supporting people in their growth and development.

“I moved to the Bay Area and was working around technology and social impact when I was introduced to home care programs for nuclear workers,” he says. Page’s wife, then his girlfriend, was the great granddaughter of a nuclear worker in Nevada, and she knew firsthand how quality healthcare could improve longevity and quality of life.

“10 years ago, when I was finishing up my MBA, her connection and passion and my business background felt naturally aligned for a partnership (via) Trusted Ally Home Care,” he says.

Why former nuclear workers need home care

The rapid development of the nuclear energy and weapons industry in the 1950s required hundreds of thousands of men and women to work in extreme mining and manufacturing conditions, exposing them to harmful radioactive elements over a period of decades. As a result, it put their health and longevity at risk and led to a host of lung diseases, cancer, breathing issues, and other serious conditions.

Trusted Ally Home Care, Page explains, assists those former nuclear workers with skilled nursing and household care to make their lives easier and help them live longer. Initially, when Page and his wife realized the former workers weren’t receiving the care they were promised, he says, “We wanted to support the family members and unload their stress, and so proposed taking care of paperwork, billing, and other documentation processes.” It expanded from there; five years ago, they decided to add high-quality nursing care when they noticed workers weren’t receiving it.

Building the brand

“We’re now providing holistic care and oftentimes, stay with the workers all the way through their lifespan,” Page says. “We also do information campaigns to educate folks about the workers’ compensation program so that they get to know the benefits they are entitled to.”

Page and his wife took their time building the company, he says, and they didn’t pay much attention to marketing at first. “Trusted Ally Home Care is about care that comes from the heart,” he says, and notes that the business has primarily relied on word-of-mouth marketing.

Unfortunately, he says, it can take 5 to 10 years to complete the process of enrolling in care programs available to former nuclear workers. As it’s often burdensome and stressful for workers and their families, Trusted Ally Home Care makes the process easier for them by referring resources their way and ensuring a good working relationship between patient and provider.

“We understand the individual’s case — their medical history, current and future needs, and match them with nurses,” he says. “Our focus is to create a relationship between the family and the caregiver so that they can be compatible with one another.”

What’s next for Trusted Ally Home Care?

Trusted Ally Home Care is headquartered in Colorado, close to the bulk of the patient population. It expanded to New Mexico last year and has now completed its licensing process to provide skilled care in Nevada.

“We’re looking forward to growing into new markets and adding new clinicians who have the skill and passion to care for former nuclear workers,” Page says.

To learn more about Trusted Ally Home Care, visit www.trustedallyhomecare.com.

