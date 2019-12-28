Alexander Ovechkin will skip All-Star Game for second straight season to rest

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals decides to miss the All Star Game for a second straight season. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fans of Alex Ovechkin will once again miss the chance to see the 34-year-old star compete at the NHL All-Star Game on January 25th. The Washington Capitals captain shared with the media that he has chosen to forgo this year’s game so he can rest for the second half of the season.

NEWS: Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip this year’s All-Star Game. At 34, he wants to ensure he’s physically ready for the second half of the season and playoffs. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 28, 2019

With the Capitals poised to make a lengthy run into the postseason and having already tallied over 1,100 career games, you can understand his desire to take a mid-season breather before the final stretch of the season. In 38 games the vet has 23 goals and 36 points, second on the team behind John Carlson, as they lead the Capitals to a commanding division lead with 59 points.

By sitting out of the All-Star Game, Ovi will face a one-game suspension either right before or right after the festivities.

Ovechkin was named Metropolitan Division captain last week, this would have been his 11th All-Star appearance.





