Alexander McQueen Taps Naomi Campbell for FW23

Alexander McQueen is continuing its longstanding relationship with iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, as she stars in the brand's new Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.

Following on from her multiple McQueen runway appearances, Campbell highlights two of the brand's new silhouettes, joined by the likes of Elle Fanning, Liu Wen, Eva Green, Yseult, Eliott De Smedt Day, Karolina Spakowski and Momo Ndiaye. Lensed by David Sims, the minimal campaign places the opulent garments at the forefront, showcasing the collection's delicate design details and precision.

Arriving in a range of black and white and colored portraits, the campaign follows on from McQueen's Paris Fashion Week showcase which took place in March this year and saw Campbell opening the show in a sleek black jumpsuit which she now models in the campaign.

Take a look at the new Alexander McQueen FW23 campaign above and head to the brand's website for a closer look at the collection.

