Alexander McQueen SS23 Is All About "the Search for Humanity"

Alexander McQueen presented its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at the British Fashion Council's rescheduled London Fashion Week event, inspired by the search for humanity.

Dubbed "First Sight," the collection from creative director Sarah Burton offered a total of 41 looks, each ranging from subtle to statement through the addition of glitzy accessories and bold colors. Though the collection's base color palette was made up of black, SS23 featured glimmers of blue and red, through dramatic prints and raffia fringing. With a distinct focus on silhouette, the collection took classic fashion sculptures like tuxedos and corsets and reworked them through splicing, playing with proportions and adding textures.

"This collection is about searching for humanity and human connection. The eye is a symbol of that humanity, a register of emotion, an expression of uniqueness. Our clothes are designed to empower. They are stripped back, dissected and focused on cut, drape and silhouette. We also looked at the work of Hieronymus Bosch, at once dark and beautiful," Burton notes in a statement.

Check out Alexander McQueen SS23 in full above.