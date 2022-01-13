Alexander McQueen Launches Red-Centric Lunar New Year Capsule

Alexander McQueen has unveiled its Lunar New Year capsule focused on the color red, which symbolizes prosperity and good fortune.

Signature pieces in this collection include the Oversized Sneaker set and Curve bags available in regular and mini sizes. The upper of the kicks are enveloped in metallic leather and doused in either ruby red or white colorways. Crystals are embellished across the silhouette, with each variation containing speckles of red. White Alexander McQueen branding is situated on the tongues and heels.

Meanwhile, the handbags don the same leather material with clusters of crystals throughout. A concave top and leather strap round off the pieces. Other accessories such as credit card holders, purses with the brand's signature skull closure and a black coin purse featuring a stamped McQueen seal complete the collection.

Take a look at the official images above. The range is set to drop in the coming week via Alexander McQueen's website and select stores.