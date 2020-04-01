Alexander McQueen is encouraging followers to get creative at home

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

As much of the world lives under lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, a number of fashion houses are finding inventive new ways to connect with their customers and followers at home, including Alexander McQueen, who today is launching McQueen Creators, a project that will encourage creativity.

Starting from today (and with a new concept released each week), McQueen followers will be invited to collaborate with the fashion house by engaging artistically with some of the house's designs. A selection of the work will then be shared and celebrated on the brand's social media accounts.

The project will also connect fans and followers with the McQueen team and their collaborators, from those that work in the design studio to fashion students. These collaborators will put on a series of digital tutorials for those channelling their creativity from home, a welcome project for many who are facing weeks of self-isolation.

The very first concept will be based around the Roses installation at the Alexander McQueen Bond Street store. The house is asking fans to sketch the finale rose dress from the autumn/winter 2019 collection. Future projects will then centre around 3D creation and embroidery from home.

Photo credit: Yanshan Zhang - Getty Images

