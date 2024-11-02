Alexander Isak header punctures lacklustre Arsenal’s title hopes

Newcastle centre-forward Alexander Isak buries a header to give his side the lead against Arsenal - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

There is much that will concern Mikel Arteta about this second defeat of a Premier League season where the margins are so fine – and that will be how little his team ever looked like they might create the chances to win it.

Instead they lost in the Premier League for another season at St James’ Park, beaten by a beautifully taken Alexander Isak header on 12 minutes served up by Anthony Gordon’s right-foot. As the walls closed in on Arsenal in the second half they just could not find a rhythm. Bukayo Saka, their most reliable attacking threat was expertly marshalled by Lewis Hall – a teenage left-back who may be playing himself into the England consideration.

The early Isak goal looked like it might set the tone for the game and although it was an absorbing game for the tension and the high-stakes, there was precious little around the goals. Until the third minute of time added on at the end, arguably Arsenal’s best chance had been a loose ball at a corner which Mikel Merino had struck against Hall’s back. Then on 93 minutes, Saka finally found his range and dropped the ball on Declan Rice’s head in the box. He failed to hit the target.

This was an excellent Newcastle performance. Eddie Howe picked Dan Burn in the centre of defence to counter Arsenal’s set-pieces and it paid off. Joe Willock was the best midfielder in exalted company against his former club. He played more than an hour. It felt like Howe got his side just right.

Less so Arteta who started with Thomas Partey at right-back instead of Ben White who later came on for Jurrien Timber. The Dutch full-back was on a booking and struggling to get to the pace of the game. The impact of the Arsenal substitutes was easy to miss. Oleksandr Zinchenko gave the ball away. Gabriel Jesus was anonymous. Jorginho was booked for a challenge on Bruno Guimaraes. Raheem Sterling remained on the bench. By the end Newcastle were on the back foot but comfortably so.

Arsenal fans look away now...

So ahead of the 3pm kick-offs – which see both Man City (away at Bournemouth) and Liverpool (home to Brighton) involved – they lie in third, having played a game more than that pair, five points behind the former, and four behind the later...

Also they could be back in seventh by the end of the weekend if certain results happen...

Mikel Arteta has plenty to ponder... - Getty Images/George Wood

Lewis Hall speaks to TNT Sport - ‘I wanted to keep Saka quiet, I did my job today’

The left-back was man of the match today, and it’s not hard to see why. He dealt with Saka brilliantly (as did the right-back Livramento with Martinelli) and is, slowly but surely, making a name for himself.

On the win...

“It was a really good performance. We know what [Arsenal] can bring and it was about [us] being in a low block, working hard together. There were a few players who don’t like to play that way, but they did fantastic today.”

On dealing with Saka so well...

“He’s an amazing player so I just wanted to keep him as quiet as possible and think I did my job today.”

On the possibility of playing for England...

“There are not many left-backs in the England squad and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t noticed that. But my focus is on playing well for Newcastle.”

On where now for Newcastle...

“Last couple of weeks we have been playing good football and not getting the result. To play well and get the result today is something we can build on.”

Fair to say the Toon Army are happy with that result

Alexander Isak talks to TNT Sport - ‘It’s massive for us’

On the win...

“That was massive, big game against a big team. It means a lot and is a bit of a statement.”

On his headed winner...

“[Heading] is probably not my strongest quality, so it was good to score.”

On scoring 12 in 12 at St James’ Park...

“It’s special, our fans are amazing win or lose so that gives you an extra boost, hope I can keep going.”

On Gordon’s fine cross for the goal...

“That cross was amazing, I just had to jump and get my head on the ball.”

On Newcastle’s upcoming matches...

“Hope this result can be an ice-breaker us and we can go from here.”

FULL TIME: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal leave with nothing and, to be fair, that’s what they deserve. They’ve struggled today and, bar that late chance for Rice, created little.

Newcastle are deserved winners, who, having got the one-goal lead, kept the north Londoners easily at arm’s length.

93 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

What a chance!

That should have at least been on target by Declan Rice at the back post...

Saka delivers a gem of a cross from the right (as good as Gordon’s in the first half that set up Isak’s goal) that lands on the head of his fellow England man, he’s free BUT for some reason isn’t really looking at the ball and only succeeds in slicing it well wide...

Saka couldn’t have done any more, and that should have been the elusive equaliser. I think (being kind to Rice) that he didn’t think the ball would get to him...

90 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

There will be five minutes of added time. That enough for Arsenal to find this much-needed equaliser?

I’m going to say ‘no’...

88 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

More possession for the visitors and still no cutting edge. There’s little movement for the men at the back to pass to...so they pass among themselves..yawn...they just haven’t got going today...

86 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Joelinton has a chance at the back post, but his header is easily gathered by Raya.

Time is running out for Arsenal...

02:16 PM GMT

84 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

A lovely cross is delivered from the right by Arsenal, it’s the most dangerous pass they’ve played all game. The ball ultimately comes to Jesus but Gordon does just enough to ensure no shot is delivered on goal.

82 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Can Arsenal grab an equaliser? I cannot for the life of me see it happening...

Arsenal have lacked ideas in attack today - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

78 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Free-kick for Arsenal on the right in the final third. BUT as with so many of their set-pieces today the delivery is poor and nothing that is even in the same ballpark as ‘a chance’ is created.

They are usually so good on set-pieces but today the north Londoners have been limp, as with most of their play this afternoon.

02:10 PM GMT

75 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

There were some worrying signs for Newcastle as Nick Pope was down and seen to by the medical staff. He stays on the pitch, good for a player who missed a lot of last season with injury.

Arsenal have had 72 per cent possession in the past five minutes. But who cares, they’ve done absolutely nothing with it. And as I type that they play a misplaced pass and gift possession to the hosts...

Newcastle, the more likely to score...

Arsenal have sent on the cavalry in the hope they can find an equaliser from somewhere. The visitors have been largely ineffective in open play with their main threat coming from set pieces. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has barely been worked in terms of saves to make. In fact, Newcastle have looked far more incisive when they do break forward, Joe Willock and Alexander Isak have had two decent chances, the former firing over, the second forcing a good save from David Raya. It is going to be a tense final 15 mins for the hosts but the home fans are trying to chant and sing their team across the finishing line.

75 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are seeing a lot of the ball, they’re patient, but it’s all in front of the Newcastle backline and there’s more than a hint of ‘after you, Claude’ about it. No dynamic runs and no flirting with a ball in behind. The move ends with a Ben White through-ball drifting aimlessly off the pitch for a goalkick.

That sort of sums up the visitors in attack today...

73 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal would probably take a draw right now. But such is the state of the top of the table that they really need all three. However, having written that it’s hard to see them scoring at the moment...

71 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Changes for Arsenal as Jesus and White come on for Timber and Trossard.

68 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have a sixth corner, this one nearly results in something. The ball is once again delivered to the back post where Zinchenko side foots it back into the six-yard box. But there are so many Newcastle players in the way that the denger is soon snuffed out.

67 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

With 24 minutes to play Arsenal remain stuck in first gear. They’ve been very much one-paced today and as such Newcastle haven’t had any problems posed to them in defence.

Rice and Arsenal have cut frustrated figures at St James’ Park so far today - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

65 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Changes for Newcastle: Tonali is on for Willock.

64 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

It opens up for Isak as Arsenal give him too much room. But then the ball goes up the other end of the pitch and it opens up for Rice who dances a merry dance on the edge of the Newcastle box before shooting wide. There was a deflection so it will be another corner for the visitors.

From the resulting set piece Pope, in the Newcastle goal, punches clear.

62 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Time for those changes - it’s actually Merino and Martinelli to make way with Zinchenko and Nwaneri to come on.

Arsenal need something to happen, can this pair provide the much-needed spark?

60 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Changes for Arsenal coming up: Merino and Gabriel are the ones who will make way...

58 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

This half is very much taking on the same form as the first. Namely: Arsenal lacking zip and fizz and Newcastle more than happy to bide their time in possession and hit on the break.

56 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Yellow card for Merino after an overzealous challenge on Guimaraes.

Arsenal yet to get going this half.

54 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Trossard does what every player hates - gets his head down and ignores his team-mates. He always gives 100 per cent but today has lacked a bit of fizz.

52 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Corner for Newcastle after good work on the right by Livramento and Longstaff. Can they add to Arsenal’s pain?

Not with this set piece as Arsenal clear the danger with ease.

50 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Livramento has kept Martinelli quiet all game but he loses the ball this time and the Arsenal winger drives into the danger area where he lays it off to Trossard. The Belgian’s touch is a bit heavy and Dan Burn tackles well in the box.

48 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Timber delivers from the left but it’s easily headed clear by the untroubled Newcastle backline. Arsenal just haven’t looked at the races in attack today.

01:36 PM GMT

The first statement of intent this half comes from the hosts and it comes to the livewire Gordon. He’s in the inside-right channel and plays in a simple ball for Willock whose shot is saved by Raya.

Not the start Arsenal would have wanted.

45 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

No changes from Arteta, a slight surprise there...I imagine there will be sibs soon if the pattern of the first 45 minustes continues into the second period.

Big half-time team talk coming up for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has looked a little exasperated on the touchline with his side’s inability to breakdown Newcastle’s low-block defence. They have not managed to test Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope from open play and they have only really looked like scoring from set plays. Big second half coming up for the visitors who are trailing 1-0 against a Newcastle team which is already going to be a threat on the counter with the speed of their attacking players.

HALF-TIME: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Newcastle have frustrated the visitors so far. They lead through that wonderful header from Isak, but it’s how they’ve played without the ball that’s impressed. Arsenal have lacked cutting edge and are being sucked into an arm-wrestle, which more than suits the hosts who are well worth their lead.

44 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Nick Pope has had little to do this half which says all you need to know about how limp the Arsenal attack has been

41 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

The match has become a bit stop-start these past few minutes. That will suit Newcastle more. The hosts, I have to say, have been very impressive without the ball today and, slowly but surely, Arsenal are getting sucked into an arm-wrestle.

39 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Another set piece for Arsenal. This one a free-kick on the right in the final third.

Rice pings it into the back post before the ball is then sent into the other post, with a dangerous inswinger, by Partey. Gabriel nearly gets something on the end of that.

Interesting, tactical battle

We should not be surprised by now but Arsenal really are a menace from set pieces and actively play to try and win corners now. They have almost equalised from one, when Kai Havertz blocked goalkeeper Nick Pope - it may have been a foul in truth - and the loose ball dropped nicely for Mikel Merino, but his stabbed shot hit the back of Lewis Hall as it headed for the net. It has been a really interesting tactical battle so far, with both sides offering their threats going forward. Arsenal seem to have more control but Newcastle are looking more explosive and Gordon is giving Jurrien Timber a torrid afternoon down the right flank.

35 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are yet to really get going in the final third. They’re seeing plenty of the ball but have lacked cutting edge where it matters. There are plenty of decent runs in this attack but Trossard’s through ball leaves Saka with little chance to gather.

Here’s that chance for Merino

Backs-to-the-wall stuff from Newcastle - Getty Images/George Wood

01:02 PM GMT

29 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Another corner for Arsenal. Again from the left. Can they make this one count?

The answer is ‘not in the slightest’ as Rice, again, delivers. The ball is again sent to the back post, but Martinelli and Saliba get in each other’s way and it goes off the pitch for a goal kick.

25 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Saka does what he does best, namely beat his man before delivering a good low cross into the ‘danger area’. Schar does very well to get something on it without diverting the ball into the back of his own net.

From the resulting corner havoc ensues. The ball is delivered to the back post where Saliba keeps it alive, heading back into the six-yard box. The ball drops to Merino whose first-time volley is well blocked by the back of Hall, or was it a good save by Pope? It’s not immediately clear... Either way, it’s well defended by the hosts and it stays 1-0 to the Black and White army.

23 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Free-kick for Arsenal on the left. It’s in the final third and a good chance to put the hosts’ backline under pressure. That is it would have been had Rice’s delivery not been straight at Gordon.

21 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

More good signs for the hosts as Guimaraes is given too much time and space to shoot. It’s straight at Willock whose deflection is into the arms of a grateful Raya.

20 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Good signs for Newcastle as they pass well through/past the Arsenal press. They’re leading 1-0 and are growing in confidence as a result.

Newcastle at their best

That is what Newcastle can do when they are at their best. Sean Longstaff and Anthony Gordon combine to win the ball high up the pitch to begin the move. Arsenal never really get back into a proper defensive shape but that does not take away from the magnificence of Gordon’s first time, right footed cross on the run which has the perfect pace and bend for Alexander Isak to nod in from the middle of the goal. Arsenal had started brightly too and were looking the more dangerous of the two sides. Now they are chasing the game.

16 mins: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Good movement from Havertz as he works some space on the left before dinking the ball to the back post, where it finds the head of Saka. His header is wide. Decent enough reaction though from the north Londoners.

Watch and salivate over this goal

So good to watch.

What a cross from Gordon and what a header from Isak!



Newcastle take the lead against Arsenal!

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Isak with a bullet header.

The first time the Arsenal defence have been posed problems and it’s not hard to see why. Gordon delivers a peach of the cross from the right (one that Beckham in his prime would have been proud of) and it finds the head of the Swedish striker who makes no mistake giving Raya no chance in the Arsenal goal.

Isak found space between the centre-backs, good attacking or poor defending? I’m tempted to go with the former...

10 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Timber plays in Saka on the right. Sake cuts in and shoots with his trusty left peg, it’s wide but Timber had a lot of time and space in the centre there, good movement yes, but the hosts allowed him the freedom of St James’ Park for a moment there.

7 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Corner for the visitors. Arsenal have the best record from corners - can they make this one count? ‘Nope’ is the long and short of it. It comes in from the left from Rice and Pope, in the Newcastle goal, tips it away from any imminent danger.

5 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

First move of any significance from Newcastle sees Guimaraes, Willock and Gordon combine well on the left. They win a corner and the Gallowgate End, quiet until now is suddenly making its presence felt.

Arsenal defend the corner well and the threat is gone.

3 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have dominated the early possession and territory (only three mins in, so early doors and all that) as Trossard drags a shot wide with his left peg from outside the box.

2 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal need a result here - they’re five points behind Man City and have only one point from their past two matches...

They’re on the ball early here, Merino plays in Timber in the Newcastle box but the move eventually peters out to nothing.

1 min: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

They’re under way with both teams in their traditional, famous kits. Not a garish away outfit in sight - phew...

Lest we forget

The two teams are out on the pitch. And before kick-off they and the packed St James’ Park crowd will pay their respects to those killed in conflict.

It’s a moving minute’s silence impeccably observed by all inside the cathedral of North-East football.

Expect another feisty affair

I’m expecting this to be a pretty feisty lunchtime kick off as there has been some bad blood between these two sides in the last couple of years. The game at St James’ Park was packed with controversy this time last year with Kai Havertz fortunate not to be sent off and Anthony Gordon’s winner - which survived three separate VAR checks - sending Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta into a meltdown. There is respect, but not a lot of love, between the two sets of coaching staff too. Both have the ability to get under the skins of their opponents and the drama on the sideline could be just as entertaining as the match action. Thankfully my colleague Sam Wallace and I are sat directly behind the Newcastle dugout. Arsenal, who have traditionally had the better of the fixtures between these two sides,will need to keep their cool because Newcastle will look to turn this into an arm wrestle. Keep a close eye on former Arsenal youngster Joe Willock. He has been out for the best part of a year with various injuries but was superb in the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea in midweek and would love to impress against his former club.

Eddie Howe speaks to TNT Sport - ‘We have to be strong and resilient’

On Longstaff starting and Tonali on the bench...

“It’s about trying to manage everyone’s gameload really. [Tonali] misses from the start but he’ll be important off the bench.”

On the challenge Newcastle face today...

“It will be competitive and have to be the team we were last year [when they won 1-0]: strong and resilient.”

Arsenal pay their respects

As a mark of respect, our players will wear shirts featuring the poppy emblem.

Mikel Arteta speaks to TNT Sport - ‘We’re just focusing on us’

On today’s match...

“To play these big matches in these beautiful stadiums against great opponents - that is what we want.”

On the team news...

“Gabi [Gabriel] trained yesterday, he felt okay so he plays. Willy [Saliba] is back after suspension. Ben [White] didn’t quite make it as he only had half a session yesterday. It is the third time he has had that [injury] so we have to protect him.”

On the title challenge...

“Playing with 11 players is critical and then the availability of the squad. That is what we had well last season and then you can challenge. Then the games are decided by fine margins. The team has shown great ability to adapt and then it is decided by moments.”

On how they’re approaching the title race...

“It’s too early .Were just focusing on us. All the positive things ae are doing and how we can improve. We lost momentum against Liverpool. We are a team that when we have momentum and belief is high we are very difficult to play against. We have to show our teeth. When things are against you that’s when you show yourself. Today is a great opportunity to show that.”

TNT Sport has the rights to the Autumn Internationals

As in rugby, not football. So not sure why former England and Lions winger Ugo Monye is at St James’ Park rather than Twickenham where England face the All Blacks at 3.10 (follow all the action here) ...He’s apparently a big Arsenal fan and has just waxed lyrical about the famous Dennis Bergkamp goal in this fixture 22 years ago. Which is as good a reason as any to show it here...

And if you have a spare 10 minutes here’s a lovely short film done by the Premier League on that goal and the genius that was the man afraid of flying (his only weakness)...

Gabriel Jesus: Now I look to shoot more

Gabriel Jesus will carry a more goal-hungry outlook into the rest of Arsenal’s season after admitting he has to score more regularly.

The 27-year-old is hoping his strike against Preston in the EFL Cup can serve as a reminder to Mikel Arteta of his potential value to the side and be the catalyst for a more productive period in front of goal.

It was his first since a Premier League goal against Nottingham Forest at the end of January.

“When people say ‘since January’, it looks like it’s a long, long time. Obviously, it’s nine months and I understand but also people need to understand that I am starting less, I am playing less,” he said.

“I am not putting pressure [on the manager] or something like that, I am just saying the truth.

“But I also understand that I am the type of player, with my quality, that has to be there and score more. I want to and I am working really hard to get there. Then when I have my opportunities to play my minutes, I try to help the team.

“I think now I am more focused on goals. Before I was less focused, but now I am more focused to shoot because before I didn’t shoot a lot. Now, I think what has changed for me is I try to look for the goal.

“It’s good to be back scoring and now obviously I want to keep scoring when I have my chance.”

Gabriel Jesus is looking to find the back of the net more often having scored against Preston midweek - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

The drought has been in part a reflection of limited opportunities - Jesus has started just one Premier League game this season. But it is also the extension of a graph of decline since his arrival from Manchester City which has seen his strike rate fade from one goal every three games in 2022/23 to one in every four and a half games last season and one in 12 this.

Whatever his contributions in other areas, he knows he has to make more of a mark if he wants to be more than a bit-part member of Arteta’s squad going forward.

“Obviously, I am not happy when I don’t play. Last season I had a few issues with injuries and stuff that people don’t understand but I am not here to make excuses. I am here to work, try to be fit and then when I get my chance, enjoy playing football and try to help the team win,” he said.

The Brazilian also provided the assist for Ethan Nwaneri’s wonder goal at Deepdale - although given its quality it was more a case of handing the brush to the artist.

Jesus places 17-year-old Nwaneri in the same talent bracket as Phil Foden who he saw come through at City.

“I saw people like Phil Foden waiting for his chance and now look at Phil - he is one of the best players in the world. So I really wish Ethan can keep his toes on the grass, work, and then it’s a question of time for him to shine,” he said.

“When I see someone young with this quality, I am happy. I want him to grow, grow, grow.”

Here are those two XIs in good, old-fashioned black and white

NEWCASTLE XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton; Subs: Dubravka, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, A Murphy, Miley.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are both deemed fit enough to start with Sandro Tonali making way, the Italian starts on the bench. That allows Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock to keep their places after impressing during the League Cup win over Chelsea.

Alexander Isak is fit enough to contribute from the start today - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

ARSENAL XI TO FACE NEWCASTLE: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Saka, Merino, Rice, Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz; Subs: Neto, White, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

Gabriel, a doubt after he was forced off against Liverpool on Sunday, has passed a fitness test. His partner in crime at the heart of the defence William Saliba also returns after suspension, with Ben White the man to miss out.

Gabriel starts for the visitors after injury worries following the Liverpool match last Sunday - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Here be Newcastle’s starting XI

Here’s the Arsenal XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Saliba partners Gabriel

👊 Merino in the middle

©️ Saka skippers the side



Let's leave it all out there, Gunners 😤 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 2, 2024

Arsenal and the All Blacks vs Black and Whites

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has taken inspiration from the New Zealand rugby union team in his cultural rebuild of Arsenal, and that he is part of the same managerial brains trust as All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

The All Blacks spent time at Arsenal’s training ground this week, in the build-up to their match against England on Saturday, as Arteta and Robertson are part of the same cross-sport coaching group.

Arteta, who is also close with former England rugby coach Eddie Jones, was inspired by the All Blacks after reading a book called Legacy: What the All Blacks can teach us about the business of life.

“I have a good relationship with Razor [Robertson], their head coach,” said Arteta. “He is an inspiration, he is such a character. I know them very well.

“Many years ago, I read a book that is great. I recommend it to everybody, called Legacy. It talks about the All Blacks, their culture and their winning mentality. How they approach sport, life, and relationships is really inspiring. And then I had the chance to meet him [Robertson] and we are in a group together. So it has been great.”

Asked what he has taken from the All Blacks and implemented at Arsenal, Arteta said: “A few [things]. It’s especially about the culture and the importance of clarity, what it means when you put on a jersey. The sense of belonging to something.

“When somebody plays with that feeling, I think it elevates his level of commitment, it elevates his capacity to perform and impact the organisation in a different way.”

Arteta regularly speaks with coaches from other sports, including those from the NBA and NFL, and he said these conversations allow him to be candid about the problems he faces at Arsenal, in a way that he cannot with other football managers.

“What I like the most is that you can talk openly with somebody that is doing a very similar job in terms of the demands that we all have, but there is no competitive approach there,” said Arteta.

“You can really be transparent and honest and share things that probably with a football coach that is playing in the league, you cannot do it. That’s a really good thing because it’s somebody that is in your shoes daily and needs to make very similar calls, even if they are different sports. So it’s great to have that option.”