Alexander Isak double keeps Newcastle's hopes of top-four finish alive

Alexander Isak is starting to show why Newcastle paid £60 million for him - PA/Nigel French

It may have taken him some time to fully spark into life, but Alexander Isak is finally proving that he can carry the weight of his record £60 million transfer fee.

Isak was always going to be under scrutiny as the most expensive buy for Newcastle and though it has been a slow-burner this was another performance of high promise.

The Swede’s two goals have given Newcastle’s pursuit of the Champions League another huge boost, with his late penalty clear evidence of a player thriving under the pressure.

It was Newcastle’s first away win of the year and keeps them in contention for the top-four, while finally ending Nottingham Forest’s long unbeaten run at the City Ground.

Forest have built their survival hopes on the foundation of an impressive home record and this was their first defeat in 10 league matches, since way back in mid-September.

While Newcastle left it very late, with the penalty awarded after a handball by Forest defender Moussa Niakhate, there was little disputing that they deserved it.

The visitors created countless chances, also suffering a controversial Var call, before the late twist in the contest swung the points in their favour.

Isak has found his scoring boots as his double secured the points for Newcastle - Reuters/Carl Recine

Forest are one of nine teams in danger of relegation and Cooper now faces a task to lift his players after their proud record was finally broken.

Forest have waited since 1999 to stage this level of football at the City Ground, so perhaps it is no surprise that home results have been proving so significant.

This famous old stadium can be a magical place when the floodlights bounce back off the River Trent at night, and a reminder of those days when anything seemed possible under Brian Clough.

With Forest’s away form so poor since promotion, there is now added pressure on Cooper’s players to pick up points in front of their own supporters. Many times this season they have ridden their luck at home, but have always stayed in the game.

In the first-half it was another prime example of the importance of hanging in there.

Newcastle were dominant from the start, in the first of what was four away games in five for Eddie Howe.

The full focus is now on finishing in the top-four, with Howe admitting before kick-off that last month’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United was a “distraction”.

Last weekend’s victory over Wolves was a sorely needed boost for their league campaign, and they controlled the opening exchanges.

Joe Willock inexplicably blasted wide, from a Jacob Murphy cross, before Forest somehow escaped from gifting their own opponents the opening goal.

After Kieran Trippier’s clever free-kick, Isak found space in the penalty area and his scuffed shot took a huge deflection off Renan Lodi before bouncing back off the crossbar.

It was a huge reprieve for Forest, and tension was building in the stands. That lengthy unbeaten run appeared in grave danger of being broken.

Then, out of nowhere, came the Forest goal in the 26th minute. It was courtesy of a mistake from Newcastle centre-back Sven Botman, chasing down a lofted pass under pressure from Andre Ayew.

Botman’s backpass was intended for Nick Pope, but Emmanuel Dennis was alert and intercepted before chipping the ball around the goalkeeper and over the head of Trippier.

It was a fine finish from Dennis, a £16 million summer signing from Watford, and completely against the run of play.

Emmanuel Dennis' goal put Nottingham Forest ahead against the run of play - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Newcastle did respond and endured further misfortune when Sean Longstaff’s deflected shot arced over Keylor Navas and back off the upright.

The equaliser finally arrived in first-half stoppage time, and there was little doubt it had been coming.

Willock broke down the right flank and his cross to the far post was volleyed into the corner by Isak, displaying great technique to register his second goal in two matches.

Howe was straight down the tunnel at half-time, clearly frustrated, and made an instant change for the second half by removing Allan Saint-Maximin for Elliot Anderson.

The substitute was almost immediately denied by Navas, after a powerful volley from inside the area, and Newcastle were turning the screw.

Navas, the Paris Saint-Germain loanee, was overworked and produced another brilliant save to frustrate Bruno Guimaraes. Forest were relying on the speed of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White on the break, but were struggling to get out of their own half.

Anderson was proving a shrewd substitution and was denied his first Newcastle goal in controversial circumstances.

Forest failed to adequately clear and Isak’s cross to the back post was nodded home by the 20 year old, but disallowed after a lengthy delay.

Paul Tierney, the referee, reviewed the incident on his TV monitor and concluded that Longstaff had been in an offside position shortly before Isak’s cross.

It was a confusing call, as two Forest players did appear to have played the ball before Longstaff became active.

Forest were clearly lifted, and clawed their way back into the contest. Three minutes from time there was almost a winner when Johnson burst clear, but his shot was kept out by Pope.

Just when it appeared Forest would cling on, the moment came two minutes into added time.

Under pressure from Isak, Niakhate handled Willock’s cross in the area and Tierney immediately pointed to the spot.