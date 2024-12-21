Alexander Isak adds to Ipswich misery as hat-trick secures emphatic Newcastle victory

Alexander Isak, the Newcastle United forward, scored twice in the first half at Portman Road - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Alexander Isak’s hat-trick settled the Sir Bobby Robson derby emphatically in Newcastle’s favour with Ipswich’s misery compounded by a stunning display from a former Norwich City man.

Ex-Norwich player Jacob Murphy claimed the other goal plus two assists as the club Sir Bobby led to FA Cup glory in 1978 and Uefa Cup success in 1981 provided a masterclass in defensive shortcomings. Newcastle, whose fans remember fondly the former England manager’s five-year stint there either side of the millennium, will not have had many easier away day assignments than this.

Whatever plan current Town manager Kieran McKenna had to secure a first top-flight home win since 2002 it was made redundant within 26 seconds. Fabian Schär’s long ball from just outside his own box saw Murphy sprint away from Leif Davis and after Town captain Sam Morsy half blocked the cross Isak applied a cool finish.

Assistant referee Natalie Aspinall flagged Murphy offside but a lengthy VAR inquest proved otherwise.

Murphy, who began his career at Carrow Road with twin brother Josh in 2006, claimed the second for himself after Ipswich’s inability to defend on their home ground saw Anthony Gordon head over and Isak fire at goalkeeper Aro Muric.

Gordon was the creator this time, skipping across the box from the left and, after four blue shirts failed to press him, slipped a pass for Murphy, in space on the right to rifle home off the crossbar.

The third goal was even worse as Ipswich became the latest Premier League outfit this season to self-destruct from a back-pass. Muric received it from Dara O’Shea and played it to Jens Cajuste, who had Bruno Guimaraes bearing down on him at speed. The Brazilian got a toe to the ball and poked it to Isak, who was almost embarrassed to be handed such a simple finish.

Guimaraes saw a header bounce off a post early in the second period but the reprieve was short-lived as Isak slotted through a defender’s legs to claim the match ball in the 54th minute. Murphy – who else? – claimed the assist via a back-heel born of brimming confidence.

Dan Burn put the ball in the Ipswich net in stoppage-time but the defender had come back from an offside position to do so.

Newcastle moved up to seventh, a point behind Manchester City. Ipswich remained third bottom, two points adrift of safety.

05:00 PM GMT

FULL TIME: West Ham 1 Brighton 1

Honours even in East London. Not sure who will be happier with that one.

04:58 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Ipswich 0 Newcastle 4

Ipswich stay in the relegation zone and they still wait for their first Premier League win at Portman Road for decades.

04:57 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 2

Bang goes Brentford’s unbeaten home record in the league and Forest are up to third...

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Nikola Milenkovic and Ola Aina during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London

04:55 PM GMT

GOAL! Newcastle make it five, or they think they have...

Ipswich had managed to stop their leaky defence for more than 30 minutes but it seems that Dan Burn has made it five for Newcastle. Or has he?

VAR are having a look...and it is ruled out. It stays 4-0.

04:49 PM GMT

Nearly into injury time

Newcastle’s three points are all but confirmed and Forest look good, too. Can anyone find a winner in East London, though?

04:49 PM GMT

04:44 PM GMT

Newcastle cruising to victory

“Al-Hamadi personifies Ipswich’s frustrations by fouling Bruno with a late one and getting booked. Fellow sub Nathan Broadhead has at least forced Martin Dubravka into a (straight-forward) save, however. Newcastle just going through the motions here, with Bruno taken off before anyone can do him any more damage. Isak and Murphy have already been subbed, the closest you can probably get to a declaration in football.”

04:43 PM GMT

Still all square at West Ham...

But openings at both ends. Brighton miss a clear chance and the game stays at 1-1. Did it hit the post?

04:34 PM GMT

Into the final 15 minutes or so now

As it stands Forest are heading third, Newcastle up to seventh with Brighton ninth and West Ham 14th.

04:21 PM GMT

GOAL! West Ham equalise

Mohammed Kudus is there to put West Ham level. They were not behind for long.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Crysencio Summerville during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at London Stadium on December 21, 2024

West Ham 1 Brighton 1

“Fullkrug’s race is run. He’s been replaced by Crysencio Summerville and that has to go down as one of the most underwhelming Premier League debuts ever. To think West Ham wanted Jhon Duran originally…and just like that West Ham are level!”

04:16 PM GMT

GOAL! Isak has a hat-trick

Newcastle begin the second half where they finished the first. It’s 4-0 now. “You do worry for Ipswich” might be applicable here.

“Ipswich make a change at the break with Omari Hutchinson hooked for Ali Al-Hamadi. The Iraq striker loses no time in bursting through but sees his shot blocked by a defender. Newcastle reply with a Bruno header that hits a post and and Isak’s hat-trick goal, another simple slot in from a superb Murphy back-heel. Ipswich are getting a lesson here.”

Ipswich 0 Newcastle 4

04:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Brighton area head

The deadlock has been broken at the London Stadium and it’s Mats Wieffer who has done so. A VAR check confirms this. He’s onside. And they also check for a foul on the keeper, but it’s fine.

West Ham 0 Brighton 1

“That’s woken up the Brighton fans, but the West Ham supporters are still pretty silent. There’s also quite a lot of empty seats dotted around the Hammerbowl.”

04:11 PM GMT

John Wark at Portman Road

John Wark, Ipswich hero of the the Bobby Robson sides that won the 1978 FA Cup and the UEFA Cup in 1981, is being interviewed on the pitch, with plenty of his former team-mates also in attendance. How the Town fans would love just a little slice of Sir Bobby’s magic on their Premier League return after two years of rapid success under Kieran McKenna. ‘We should have won the title in 1981,’ Wark opines and is clapped off. Newcastle haven’t won anything since 1955* of course, even when Sir Bobby was boss but their fans are far happier with the present. Including the big bloke with his top off getting rained on... *or 1969 if you think the Fairs Cup counts.

04:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Forest double their lead

Anthony Elanga with the second! Forest up to third in the as-it-stands table... Arsenal take on Palace later today.

Brentford 0 Forest 2

04:10 PM GMT

Meanwhile, in Stratford

“A giant Peppa Pig is now on the side of the London Stadium pitch. Maybe I’m still drunk.”

03:51 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: West Ham 0 Brighton 0

Goalless in East (East, East) London. Matt Law is categorically Not Enjoying It.

“I’m going to be honest. I am hungover and that first half has done absolutely nothing to improve it. Mind you, it looks like Füllkrug drank too much port last night, rather than me. The home fans could barely be bothered to boo when the half-time whistle went.”

03:51 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Ipswich 0 Newcastle 3

A poor, poor first half from the home side.

03:48 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 1

Forest’s good form continuing for now, but they still have to get the job done in the second half.

03:47 PM GMT

GOAL! Ipswich slump to 3-0 down

Isak with his second of the game... Ipswich being rolled over here.

“More calamity for Ipswich. Isak slots home almost apologetically as Town implode at the back again, in stoppage time. Muric gets a back-pass and tries to give it to Cajuste. Who has Bruno Guimaraes bearing down on him. The Brazilian gets a toe to the ball and it goes straight to Isak for a simple finish. “It has been a chastening 45 minutes for Ipswich, who get a smattering of boos as they sprint off. The Geordie fans are bouncing though - they have already all but wrapped up victory in the Sir Bobby Robson derby.”

Ipswich 0 Newcastle 3

03:40 PM GMT

GOAL! Forest are ahead

Ola Aina with the opener after 38 minutes and Neco Williams with the assist.

Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 1

03:40 PM GMT

Ipswich’s defending not up to it

“It’s Murphy’s day, he doubles the lead in the 33rd minute with a cracking drive in off the crossbar. Gordon makes it by receiving the ball on the Ipswich right and shuttles across a line of non-challengers in the box before laying off a pass to Murphy. The winger is in far too much space and has the time to take a touch and rifle home. Ipswich simply cannot defend at this level.”

Murphy scores - PA/Bradley Collyer

03:36 PM GMT

Pelting it down at Portman Road

That will not improve Ipswich fans’ mood.

Tino Livramento of Newcastle United clears the ball whilst under pressure from Leif Davis and Jens Cajuste of Ipswich Town during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Newcastle United FC at Portman Road on December 21, 2024 in Ipswich, England

03:33 PM GMT

Füllkrug in a word: ‘awful’

“This is Niclas Füllkrug’s first Premier League start for West Ham today and it would be fair to say that his first 30 minutes have been absolutely awful. And that’s being kind. So far he’s conceded free-kicks and given the ball straight back to Brighton in a promising break.”

03:32 PM GMT

GOAL!

Murphy puts Newcastle 2-0 ahead... a cracker by the sounds of it, off the crossbar into the roof of the net.

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2024

Ipswich 0 Newcastle 2

03:31 PM GMT

Claudia Schiffer in attendance at the Gtech

No, us either.

Claudia Schiffer in the stands watching the Premier League match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2024

03:26 PM GMT

Ipswich showing some fight

“Ipswich have at last began to fight back. Jens Cajuste fires ca-juste over from outside the box and Martin Dubravka then has to rush out to foil Szmodics after Conor Chaplin played him in. More left side of defence problems quickly follow though and Morsy does well to block Murphy’s shot. “Ipswich scored a lot of goals in the Championship from Davis getting forward on the left. Now it looks like their Achilles Heel. Straight after Isak gets in again, this time he fires at Muric.”

03:20 PM GMT

Ipswich being torn apart

“Another chance for Newcastle. Murphy again out-paces Davis on the right and Anthony Gordon, rushing in ahead of Harry Clarke, meets his cross with a downward header. Gordon ends up in the net but the ball bounces off the turf and over the bar this time. Ipswich are being torn apart down their left – by a former Norwich player.”

03:18 PM GMT

Brentford looking the more likely

Three shots and two on target to Forest’s none and none respectively.

03:08 PM GMT

Jon West on that Newcastle goal

“Newcastle lead after 26 seconds! Sam Morsy’s half-clearance was smashed home by Alexander Isak 11 yards in front of goal. Jacob Murphy supplied the cross that Morsy couldn’t cope with - but was flagged offside. Over to VAR and Murphy was indeed just on. Fabian Schar’s long ball from just outside his own box caught Leif Davis napping and it was a good finish from Isak, off the turf and zinging past keeper Aro Muric.”

03:08 PM GMT

Flat atmosphere at West Ham

Flatmosphere?

“Since the band has stopped and the game kicked off, a silence has descended inside the London Stadium. It’s a very, very flat atmosphere at the moment.”

03:03 PM GMT

A goal at Ipswich...

...for Newcastle? VARs are checking the goal. Mike Dean, on Sky Sports, says he thinks it is just onside.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their side's first goal of the game

Indeed it is onside. Isak with the goal to put Newcastle 1-0 up in no time at all.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal

03:01 PM GMT

KICK-OFF!

We are under way in Brentford, Ipswich and Stratford.

02:59 PM GMT

Festive spirit in London

“There’s a brass band at the London Stadium playing Christmas songs ahead of kick-off and a claret and blue Santa wandering around. But will the festive spirit last? Brighton have never lost at West Ham’s new stadium.”

02:38 PM GMT

View from Portman Road

“Both sides are missing a key performer as Liam Delap is absent for Ipswich through suspension and Newcastle’s Joelinton is also banned. Delap will be missed the most, I would argue, given that he is Town’s top scorer with Kieran McKenna’s men still searching for that elusive first home win in the Premier League since 2002. “Sammie Szmodics, last season’s top scorer in the Championship while at Blackburn, steps in for Town with Joe Willock a lively replacement in the middle for the visitors.”

02:12 PM GMT

West Ham United vs Brighton line-ups: the traditional view

West Ham United

Starting XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson Palmieri, Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Fullkrug.

Substitutes: Areola, Coufal, Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo, Irving, Scarles.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro.

Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, O’Riley.

Referee

Robert Jones (Merseyside)

02:10 PM GMT

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United line-ups: the traditional view

Ipswich Town

Starting XI: Muric, Harrison Clarke, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Chaplin.

Substitutes: Walton, Phillips, Taylor, Al Hamadi, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Broadhead, Jack Clarke.

Newcastle United

Starting XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Substitutes: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley.

Referee

Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

02:08 PM GMT

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest line-ups: the traditional view

Brentford

Starting XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Substitutes: Valdimarsson, Carvalho, Yarmolyuk, Meghoma, Konak, Roerslev, Maghoma, Kim, Yogane.

Nottingham Forest

Sels, Murillo, Milenkovic, Morato, Aina, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Williams, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Substitutes: Carlos Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Alex, Jota Silva, Yates, Boly.

Referee

Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

01:54 PM GMT

West Ham United vs Brighton starting line-ups

01:53 PM GMT

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United starting line-ups

01:52 PM GMT

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest starting line-ups

01:51 PM GMT

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage for the three Premier League 3pm kick-offs this afternoon. What is in store for you? Well, it is hardly a bumper afternoon of action, but that is often the case these days and especially at this time of year with plenty of games, yes, but spread out over various days in the festive period.

We have Brentford taking on Nottingham Forest, with both sides having above average seasons so far, perhaps given expectations. That is certainly the case for Forest who, at the start of the day, were flying high in fourth ahead of even Manchester City. A win today for Brentford could catapult them a few places up in the table, but it is a pretty congested fight from sixth down to 13th with just three points separating Bournemouth (who started the day in sixth) and Manchester United, who began it in 13th. Both sides have won three of their last six, though the bookies’ odds would suggest the game is close to a toss-up.

Ipswich Town take on Newcastle United with this being the Suffolk side’s first season in the Premier League since 2001-02. Are they making a decent fist of it? Just about, their 12 points from 16 games that leaves them in the relegation zone but by no means well adrift, trailing Leicester’s in 17 by just a couple of points. The visitors, meanwhile, are in that congested mid-table zone, not exactly having a bad season but not a good one either. Certainly a top-seven finish, as was the case last year, looks more difficult with just two wins in their last six league games.

West Ham also take on Brighton in the third and final (alphabetically) of the 3pm kick-offs Again, two sides in patchy form but Brighton’s arguably slightly patchier with just two points in their last four games. That has led to them dropping down outside of the top four, though they very much remain in the fight for the European positions. West Ham meanwhile sit in 14th. Are they in a relegation battle? Not quite yet with a seven point buffer, but it would not take much of a bad run to put them in the mire, though you would currently back them to avoid that.