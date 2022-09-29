‘Alexa, what’s my Natural History Museum fact of the day?’ World-famous museum links with Amazon virtual assistant

( )

A link up between Alexa and the Natural History Museum will see the virtual assistant answer questions on the natural world.

The collaboration will let users get answers to some of the museum’s popular science and history questions.

They can ask Alexa specific queries in line with the museum’s ‘What on Earth’ and ‘Quick Questions’ hubs, including fun facts about the Earth’s oceans and marine life with utterances such as “Alexa, how do oysters make pearls” and “Alexa, what do killer whales eat?”

Dennis Stansbury, Alexa UK and Ireland Country Manager, said: “The Natural History Museum is a hub of intriguing knowledge and we’re excited to be able to share that wealth of knowledge with customers.

“With a range of new content to discover, from learning all about the famous Dippy the dinosaur to how long a whale can hold its breath, we’re opening up a world of opportunities for Alexa users to investigate the weird, wonderful and downright peculiar.”

Dan Phelan, Director of Communications, Digital and Marketing at the musuem, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to feed curious minds fascinating facts and stories from the Natural History Museum. Bringing our world to Alexa means we can expand imaginations, and inspire children to become advocates for the planet.”

Customers can also ask a string of questions around the environment and climate change to hear insights straight from the museum, including “Alexa, how much plastic is in the ocean?”

Those looking to test their knowledge on the history of the natural world can launch quizzes on a number of topics to play along with friends and families, by asking Alexa to quiz them.

They can also ask “Alexa, what’s my Natural History Museum fact of the day” to learn something new every day.