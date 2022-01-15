Alexa McDonough was 'a public servant in the truest sense,' says N.S. premier

Former NDP leader Alexa McDonough pauses while taking questions from the media during a news conference in Halifax in 2008. (Mike Dembeck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the hallmark of Alexa McDonough's political career was the respect she had for the people she represented.

"She was a public servant in the truest sense and she will be sorely missed by people across Canada," Houston said in a statement Saturday.

McDonough, 77, died at a Halifax care home on Saturday after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

The longtime politician's career included stints as Nova Scotia's NDP leader and as the leader of the federal party.

McDonough became the first woman to lead a major political party in Canada when she became the leader of the Nova Scotia NDP in 1980.

Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

"Alexa McDonough was a trailblazer whose name will be mentioned in the same breath as Agnes Macphail and Gladys Porter," Houston said.

In a statement, Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill said people still talk to him about McDonough when he canvasses in Halifax Chebucto.

"In her glory on the doorstep, Alexa loved people, and the people loved her back," said Burrill.

He said McDonough had a huge influence on generations of women in Nova Scotia.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said McDonough will be missed dearly.

"She dedicated her life to social justice, championed women in politics, and never backed down from a challenge," he said in a tweet.

