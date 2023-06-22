Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 UFC flyweight title rematch set for September

Valentina Shevchenko will get her immediate rematch against Alexa Grasso for the UFC women’s flyweight title.

In a main event clash Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will look to defend her title for the first time against Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC). It is unclear if the event will be a pay-per-view event or a UFC Fight Night, but it is expected to take place at T-Mobile Arena. MMA Junkie confirmed the booking following a first report from The Schmo.

At UFC 285, Mexico’s Grasso pulled off a massive upset by submitting Shevchenko in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke. A huge underdog at the betting window to the tune of +450 or higher, Grasso capitalized on a mistake made by Shevchenko to win her fifth-straight bout, and most importantly, capture the UFC women’s flyweight title. That’s not to mention making history as the first woman from Mexico to claim UFC gold. For her first defense, Grasso will have to do it all over again.

Shevchenko’s nine-fight winning streak came to a screeching halt against Grasso. The long-reigning champ was up on the scorecards going into the fourth round, but couldn’t escape the submission hold. “Bullet” racked up seven title defenses in her first reign as flyweight champion, and will now look to get back on track after suffering her first loss since 2017.

