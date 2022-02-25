Alexa Demie's New Bixie Haircut Is So Fetch

Alexa Demie was recently spotted in Los Angeles rocking a new hairstyle -- the bixie haircut.

In the images obtained by DailyMail, the Euphoria star was seen wearing a black tee, pants and chunky boots to match her edgy look. The bixie style surfaced a few months ago on Modern Family's Sarah Hyland as well as actor Rowan Blanchard. Since then, the cut has been slowly making its way to the top of the hair trends list. "The bixie more or less the lovechild of the two classic styles: the bob and the pixie cut", Karl Warner, artistic director at Pastels Salon Dubai told POPSUGAR.

Take a closer look at Demie's new hairdo here. In case you missed it, the actor's real age has finally been confirmed.