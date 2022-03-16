Alexa Demie Attends the 2022 BAFTA Afterparty in an All-Red Fit From Alaïa

Since wrapping up Season 2 of Euphoria, Alexa Demie has been serving memorable looks throughout this past fashion month.

From sitting front row at Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, to being spotted in this season's it-bag, the actor has once again opted for a show-stopping fit for the 2022 BAFTA Awards' afterparty. Demie attended the event in an all-red Spring 2022 number designed by Alaïa. The talent's ensemble featured a turtleneck halter gown paired with a balaclava and matching shawl cardigan. For accessories, Demie wore a dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamond bangle and ring. Her black heeled mules rounded off her look.

Peep Demie's full outfit above. Stay tuned for more of the actor's upcoming fashion moments.