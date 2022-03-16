Alexa Demie Attends the 2022 BAFTA Afterparty in an All-Red Fit From Alaïa

Pauline De Leon
·1 min read

Since wrapping up Season 2 of Euphoria, Alexa Demie has been serving memorable looks throughout this past fashion month.

From sitting front row at Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, to being spotted in this season's it-bag, the actor has once again opted for a show-stopping fit for the 2022 BAFTA Awards' afterparty. Demie attended the event in an all-red Spring 2022 number designed by Alaïa. The talent's ensemble featured a turtleneck halter gown paired with a balaclava and matching shawl cardigan. For accessories, Demie wore a dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamond bangle and ring. Her black heeled mules rounded off her look.

Peep Demie's full outfit above. Stay tuned for more of the actor's upcoming fashion moments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting