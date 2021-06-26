Alex Trebek's Kids Accept Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Game Show Host On His Behalf

Legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek posthumously won the Daytime Emmy award for outstanding game show host on Friday night.

Two of Trebek’s adult children, Matthew Trebek and Emily Trebek, accepted the award on the host’s behalf at the 48th annual award ceremony. Trebek died in November at age 80 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“We are so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad,” Matthew Trebek said on stage. “For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of ‘Jeopardy!’ To work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk and [to] challenge people how to think. He loved every bit of it.”

“Over the past 37 years the show became his second family,” Emily Trebek added. “He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted. So on behalf of our family, we thank you so much.”

“Jeopardy!” also won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show.

Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, dedicated the award to Trebek in a video acceptance speech.

“We’ve heard from so many of you since he’s passed and we know how much he meant to you; he meant the world to us as well,” he said.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend — a towering figure,” Richards continued. “And he believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition and a celebration of intelligence.”

Matthew Trebek and Emily Trebek are the late trivia show host’s children with his second wife, Jean Trebek. The host was also parent to Nicky Trebek with his first wife, Elaine Callei.

Nicky Trebek posted a photo of her with her father and siblings in honor of Father’s Day last weekend.

“Seems like a minute ago,” she captioned the post.

