Alex Trebek: Jeopardy! gameshow host dies with cancer aged 80

Alex Trebek, the long-time host of American television quiz show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 80.

Mr Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

The Jeopardy! Twitter account said on Sunday he had "passed away peacefully at home" surrounded by family and friends.

Mr Trebek had hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, and had received numerous awards and honours for his work.

Known for his sharp wit and charisma, the Canadian-American presenter became the face of Jeopardy! during his three decades on the show, turning it into a ratings smash hit.

He fronted thousands of episodes of the popular quiz show, making him among the most well-known people on television in the US and Canada.

In 2014 he set a Guinness World Record for "most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter".

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Mr Trebek had vowed to continue presenting Jeopardy! while receiving treatment including chemotherapy. He was contracted to host the show until 2022.

Former Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen was among the first to pay tribute to Mr Trebek.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to lose someone who meant so much to so many. Even if this show hadn't changed my life in so many ways, this loss would be immeasurable," Mr Cohen tweeted.